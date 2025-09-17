货币 / BTCJPY
BTCJPY: Bitcoin vs Yen
17271854 JPY 169010 (0.97%)
版块: 数字加密货币 基础: Bitcoin 盈利货币: Yen
今日BTCJPY价格已更改-0.97%。当日，以低点16894084 JPY和高点17448718 JPY进行交易。
关注比特币vs日元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去比特币价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
16894084 17448718
年范围
7480150 18150200
- 前一天收盘价
- 17440864
- 开盘价
- 17440922
- 卖价
- 17271854
- 买价
- 17271884
- 最低价
- 16894084
- 最高价
- 17448718
- 交易量
- 106.084 K
- 日变化
- -0.97%
- 月变化
- 1.74%
- 6个月变化
- 21.90%
- 年变化
- 102.48%
