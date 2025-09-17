报价部分
货币 / BTCJPY
回到数字加密货币

BTCJPY: Bitcoin vs Yen

17271854 JPY 169010 (0.97%)
版块: 数字加密货币 基础: Bitcoin 盈利货币: Yen

今日BTCJPY价格已更改-0.97%。当日，以低点16894084 JPY和高点17448718 JPY进行交易。

关注比特币vs日元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去比特币价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BTCJPY新闻

日范围
16894084 17448718
年范围
7480150 18150200
前一天收盘价
17440864
开盘价
17440922
卖价
17271854
买价
17271884
最低价
16894084
最高价
17448718
交易量
106.084 K
日变化
-0.97%
月变化
1.74%
6个月变化
21.90%
年变化
102.48%
17 九月, 星期三