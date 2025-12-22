The Glaze of God
- Indicadores
- Dmitriy Kashevich
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
The Glaze of God is a premium market perception indicator designed for traders who make informed decisions rather than following signals blindly.
The indicator doesn't tell you when to buy or sell.
It shows what the market is doing at the moment.
🧠 WHAT THE INDICATOR SHOWS
✔️ Current market mode (Trend / Range / Transition)
✔️ Market balance zone (Fair Value Area)
✔️ Presence or absence of momentum
✔️ Moments when trading makes sense
✔️ Moments when the best decision is to do nothing
🔹 KEY ADVANTAGES
Does not repaint
Works only on closed bars
Does not use arrows or signals
Minimalistic and does not overload the chart
Suitable for discretionary trading
Enhances any trading strategy
🔹 WHO IS IT SUITABLE FOR
The Glaze of God is designed for:
Experienced traders;
Swing and intraday trading;
Working on H1–D1 (M15–M5 is acceptable);
Traders who value context over indicator noise.
🔹 USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS
For maximum efficiency, we recommend:
trading in the direction of the current market;
using the balance zone to find optimal prices;
entering the market only when momentum is present;
implementing strict risk management.