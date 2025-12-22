The Glaze of God

The Glaze of God is a premium market perception indicator designed for traders who make informed decisions rather than following signals blindly.

The indicator doesn't tell you when to buy or sell.
It shows what the market is doing at the moment.

🧠 WHAT THE INDICATOR SHOWS

✔️ Current market mode (Trend / Range / Transition)
✔️ Market balance zone (Fair Value Area)
✔️ Presence or absence of momentum
✔️ Moments when trading makes sense
✔️ Moments when the best decision is to do nothing

🔹 KEY ADVANTAGES

Does not repaint

Works only on closed bars

Does not use arrows or signals

Minimalistic and does not overload the chart

Suitable for discretionary trading

Enhances any trading strategy

🔹 WHO IS IT SUITABLE FOR

The Glaze of God is designed for:

Experienced traders;

Swing and intraday trading;

Working on H1–D1 (M15–M5 is acceptable);

Traders who value context over indicator noise.

🔹 USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

For maximum efficiency, we recommend:

trading in the direction of the current market;

using the balance zone to find optimal prices;

entering the market only when momentum is present;

implementing strict risk management.
