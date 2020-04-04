Market Imbalance Detector

Market Imbalance Detector is a technical analysis indicator designed to highlight price imbalances, commonly known as Fair Value Gaps (FVGs).

The indicator detects imbalance zones using a precise three-candle structure and displays them directly on the chart as visual zones. These areas represent price inefficiencies that may act as potential reaction or interest zones in future price movement.

🔹 Features

  • Detects bullish and bearish market imbalances

  • Uses a true three-candle structure

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Non-repainting

  • Lightweight and fast

  • Customizable bullish and bearish colors

  • Clean chart visuals

🔹 How It Works

  • A bullish imbalance is identified when price leaves an upside inefficiency

  • A bearish imbalance is identified when price leaves a downside inefficiency

  • Zones remain on the chart for reference and analysis

🔹 Best Used With

  • Market structure

  • Liquidity highs and lows

  • Session-based analysis

  • Price action trading

⚠️ Important Notes

  • This indicator is a technical analysis tool only

  • It does not provide trading signals

  • Trading involves risk


Produtos recomendados
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.69 (13)
Indicadores
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Indicadores
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
Indicadores
# DAILY SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS - SEO OPTIMIZED DESCRIPTION ## SHORT DESCRIPTION (160 characters max) ``` Free pivot points indicator with daily support resistance levels for MT5. Perfect for intraday forex day trading and scalping strategies. ``` **Character count:** 159 **Keywords included:** pivot points, support, resistance, MT5, forex, day trading, scalping, free --- ## FULL DESCRIPTION (HTML Formatted for MQL5) ### Main Title **Daily Support and Resistance Levels - Free Pivot
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicadores
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.25 (12)
Indicadores
Bem-vindo ao nosso   Padrão de onda de preços   MT5 --(Padrão ABCD)-- O padrão ABCD é um padrão de negociação poderoso e amplamente utilizado no mundo da análise técnica. É um padrão de preço harmônico que os traders usam para identificar oportunidades potenciais de compra e venda no mercado. Com o padrão ABCD, os traders podem antecipar possíveis movimentos de preços e tomar decisões informadas sobre quando entrar e sair das negociações. Versão EA:   Price Wave EA MT5 Versão MT4:   Price Wav
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.4 (20)
Indicadores
O Pivot Point Fibo RSJ é um indicador que traça as linhas de suporte e resistência do dia usando as proporções   de Fibonacci. Este indicador espetacular cria até 7 níveis de suporte e resistência por meio do Pivot Point usando proporções de Fibonacci. É fantástico como os preços respeitam cada nível deste suporte e resistência, onde é possível perceber possíveis pontos de entrada / saída de uma operação. Recursos Até 7 níveis de suporte e 7 níveis de resistência Defina as cores dos níveis indi
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (3)
Indicadores
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicadores
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Friend of the trend
Anderson De Assis
Indicadores
Friend of the trend : Seu Rastreador de Tendências Domine o mercado com o Friend of the trend , o indicador que simplifica a análise de tendências e te ajuda a identificar os melhores momentos para comprar, vender ou esperar. Com um design intuitivo e visualmente impactante, o Trend Analisa os movimentos de preço e entregar sinais através de um histograma colorido: Barras Verdes : Sinalizam uma tendência de alta, indicando oportunidades de compra. Barras Vermelhas : Alertam para uma tendência de
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.75 (4)
Indicadores
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Criado por Chester Keltner, esse é um indicador de volatilidade utilizado pela análise técnica. É possível seguir a tendência dos preços de ativos financeiros e gerar padrões de suporte e resistência. Além disso, os envelopes são uma forma de acompanhar a volatilidade, a fim de identificar oportunidades de compra e venda desses ativos. Funciona em períodos maiores do que o período visível no gráfico. Todos os valores estão disponíveis em forma de buffers para
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador   Haven FVG   é uma ferramenta para analisar mercados que permite identificar áreas de ineficiência (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) no gráfico, fornecendo aos traders níveis-chave para a análise de preços e a tomada de decisões comerciais. Outros produtos ->  AQUI Principais características: Configurações individuais de cores: Cor para FVG de alta   (Bullish FVG Color). Cor para FVG de baixa   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualização flexível de FVG: Quantidade máxima de velas para buscar FVG. Exte
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicadores
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicadores
Descrição geral Este indicador é uma versão aprimorada do Canal Donchian clássico, enriquecida com funções práticas para o trading real. Além das três linhas padrão (máxima, mínima e linha do meio), o sistema detecta breakouts e os mostra visualmente com setas no gráfico, exibindo apenas a linha oposta à direção da tendência atual para uma leitura mais limpa. O indicador inclui: Sinais visuais : setas coloridas nos breakouts Notificações automáticas : alerta pop-up, push e e-mail Filtro RSI : pa
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicadores
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
4.33 (6)
Indicadores
Este é o famoso indicador Girassol para Metatrader5. Este indicador marca possíveis topos e fundos nos gráficos dos preços. O indicador identifica topos e fundos no historico de preços do ativo, tenha em mente que o girassol atual, do ultimo candle repinta, pois não é possivel identificar um topo até que o mercado reverta e também não é possivel identificar um fundo sem que o mercado para de cair e comece a subir. Se você estiver procurando por um programador profissional para Metatrader5, entre
FREE
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
Indicadores
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
Indicadores
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
The magiciann
Abdelhak Benazizi
5 (5)
Indicadores
THE MAGICIAN - Indicador Profissional de Zonas de Oferta e Demanda Transforme o Caos do Mercado em Oportunidades de Trading Cristalinas nos Gráficos de Ouro de 15 Minutos Você Está Tendo Dificuldades com Trading de Ouro? Cansado de adivinhar onde entrar em operações no XAU/USD? Confuso sobre se deve COMPRAR, VENDER ou FICAR DE FORA? Perdendo configurações de alta probabilidade no timeframe de 15 minutos? "THE MAGICIAN" revela as forças invisíveis de oferta e demanda que movem os mercados! O Que
FREE
Aggression Wave RSJ
JETINVEST
4.83 (6)
Indicadores
COMPRE um dos nossos ROBÔS e RECEBA  a VERSÃO PRO deste produto DE GRAÇA  Não deixe de testar nossa versão   Profissional   com recursos e alertas configuráveis:  Agression Wave PRO Este indicador soma a diferença entre a agressão de venda e agressão de compra ocorrida em cada Candle, plotando graficamente as ondas de acumulação dos volumes de agressão. Através destas ondas é calculada uma média exponencial que indica o sentido do fluxo de negócios Nota:   Ele só f
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Indicadores
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Experts
A ideia do sistema é a identificação de padrões de reversão utilizando o cálculo de candles compostos. Os padrões de reversão são semelhantes aos padrões "Martelo" e o " Homem Enforcado " da análise candlestick Japonesa, porém ele usa candles compostos em vez de uma única barra e não precisa do pequeno corpo numa composição para confirmar a reversão. Os parâmetros de entrada: Range - número máximo de barras, utilizada no cálculo de composição dos candles compostos . Minimum - tamanho mínimo dos
FREE
Norion Daily Key Levels
Fernando Baratieri
Indicadores
Norion Daily Key Levels é um indicador profissional desenvolvido para exibir, de forma clara e objetiva, os principais níveis de preço de referência do dia de negociação. O indicador plota automaticamente níveis essenciais como: Fechamento do dia anterior Abertura do dia atual Máxima do dia Mínima do dia Além disso, o indicador permite a inclusão de outros níveis diários personalizados, tornando-o flexível para diferentes estilos operacionais e estratégias de mercado. Esses níveis são amplamente
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Indicadores
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Estratégia Técnica 1. Como o Indicador Funciona Combina o RSI clássico com detecção automática de padrões harmônicos ABCD . Componentes Principais RSI Padrão (período ajustável) Marcações de Topos e Fundos (setas) Padrões ABCD (linhas verdes/vermelhas) Filtros de Overbought (70) e Oversold (30) 2. Configuração no MT5 period = 14 ; // Período do RSI size = 4 ; // Tamanho máximo do padrão OverBought = 70 ; // Nível de sobrecompra OverSold = 30 ; // Nível de sobrevenda Filt
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicadores
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Indicadores
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
Hurst buy and sell
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Hurst Buy and Sell This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicadores
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicadores
Se você gosta deste projeto, deixe uma revisão de 5 estrelas. Este indicador desenha os preços abertos, altos, baixos e finais para o especificado período e pode ser ajustado para um fuso horário específico. Estes são níveis importantes olhados por muitos institucional e profissional comerciantes e pode ser útil para você saber os lugares onde eles podem ser mais activa. Os períodos disponíveis são: Dia anterior. Semana anterior. Mês anterior. Quarto anterior. Ano anterior. Ou: Dia atual. Seman
FREE
LT Agression Indicator
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador de agressão comprador e vendedor que analisa o formato de cada vela e projeta esses dados em forma de histograma. Há 4 histogramas em um só. Na parte frontal temos dois: Superior - força compradora Inferior - força vendedor Na parte de trás temos também dois histogramas, ambos da mesma cor. Eles medem a força conjunta dos compradores e vendedores. Esses histogramas podem ser desativados nos Parâmetros de Entrada. É possível também ter o volume real ou de tick para fazer essa
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
Indicadores
Build your professional trading suite for less: I believe in providing high-quality tools for the community. If you find value in this free indicator, please consider leaving a 5-star review to support my work. You can also explore my full catalog of professional EAs and specialized indicators on my profile to find the perfect 'trigger' for your strategy. What is this indicator? This Basic Support and Resistance Indicator -Free-   is designed to help traders automatically identify key market
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicadores
Obtenha o AUX GRATUITO e suporte EA  Download direto — Clique aqui [ D.I.C.E ] O DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment é uma ferramenta MT5 especializada criada para traders que aplicam a Teoria das Ondas de Elliott dentro das técnicas de Trading Chaos. Identifica divergências ocultas e regulares na ação do preço, sincronizadas com o ambiente de mercado caótico descrito por Bill Williams. Principais recursos Divergência alinhada com Ondas de Elliott: detecta divergências altistas e bai
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicadores
Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299$ para os primeiros 100compradores. O preço final será de 499$ . A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: VWA
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicadores
SuperScalp Pro – Sistema avançado de indicador de scalping com múltiplos filtros SuperScalp Pro é um sistema avançado de indicador de scalping que combina o clássico Supertrend com múltiplos filtros inteligentes de confirmação. O indicador opera de forma eficiente em todos os timeframes de M1 a H4 e é especialmente adequado para XAUUSD, BTCUSD e principais pares Forex. Pode ser usado como sistema independente ou integrado de forma flexível a estratégias de trading existentes. O indicador integra
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indicadores
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema profissional de sinais de tendência sem repintar / sem atraso com taxa de acerto excepcional | Para MT4 / MT5 Funciona melhor em timeframes mais curtos, como 1 minuto, 5 minutos e 15 minutos. Principais características: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition é um sistema inteligente de sinais desenvolvido especificamente para operações com tendência. Utiliza uma lógica de filtragem em múltiplas camadas para detectar apenas movimentos direcionais fortes sustenta
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicadores
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro é um indicator profissional para MetaTrader 5, projetado para auxiliar traders a identificar pontos de entrada e gerenciar risco de forma eficaz. O indicator fornece um conjunto completo de ferramentas de análise incluindo sistema de detecção de sinais, gestão automática de Entry/SL/TP, análise de volume e estatísticas de desempenho em tempo real. Guia do usuário para entender o sistema   |   Guia do usuário para outros idiomas RECURSOS PRINCIPAIS Sistema de detecção
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicadores
MetaForecast prevê e visualiza o futuro de qualquer mercado com base nas harmonias nos dados de preços. Embora o mercado nem sempre seja previsível, se houver um padrão nos preços, o MetaForecast pode prever o futuro com a maior precisão possível. Em comparação com outros produtos similares, o MetaForecast pode gerar resultados mais precisos ao analisar as tendências do mercado. Parâmetros de entrada Past size (Tamanho do passado) Especifica o número de barras que o MetaForecast usa para criar
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indicadores
Claro, aqui está a tradução para o português: Apresentando o Indicador de Astronomia para   MT4 / MT5 : Seu Companheiro Celestial Definitivo no Trading Você está pronto para elevar sua experiência de trading a alturas celestiais? Não procure mais do que o nosso revolucionário Indicador de Astronomia para MT4. Essa ferramenta inovadora transcende os indicadores de trading tradicionais, aproveitando o poder de algoritmos complexos para fornecer insights astronômicos incomparáveis e cálculos de pre
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário