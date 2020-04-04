Market Imbalance Detector
- Baskaran S
- 버전: 1.9
Market Imbalance Detector is a technical analysis indicator designed to highlight price imbalances, commonly known as Fair Value Gaps (FVGs).
The indicator detects imbalance zones using a precise three-candle structure and displays them directly on the chart as visual zones. These areas represent price inefficiencies that may act as potential reaction or interest zones in future price movement.
🔹 Features
-
Detects bullish and bearish market imbalances
-
Uses a true three-candle structure
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes
-
Non-repainting
-
Lightweight and fast
-
Customizable bullish and bearish colors
-
Clean chart visuals
🔹 How It Works
-
A bullish imbalance is identified when price leaves an upside inefficiency
-
A bearish imbalance is identified when price leaves a downside inefficiency
-
Zones remain on the chart for reference and analysis
🔹 Best Used With
-
Market structure
-
Liquidity highs and lows
-
Session-based analysis
-
Price action trading
⚠️ Important Notes
-
This indicator is a technical analysis tool only
-
It does not provide trading signals
-
Trading involves risk