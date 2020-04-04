Market Imbalance Detector

Market Imbalance Detector is a technical analysis indicator designed to highlight price imbalances, commonly known as Fair Value Gaps (FVGs).

The indicator detects imbalance zones using a precise three-candle structure and displays them directly on the chart as visual zones. These areas represent price inefficiencies that may act as potential reaction or interest zones in future price movement.

🔹 Features

  • Detects bullish and bearish market imbalances

  • Uses a true three-candle structure

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

  • Non-repainting

  • Lightweight and fast

  • Customizable bullish and bearish colors

  • Clean chart visuals

🔹 How It Works

  • A bullish imbalance is identified when price leaves an upside inefficiency

  • A bearish imbalance is identified when price leaves a downside inefficiency

  • Zones remain on the chart for reference and analysis

🔹 Best Used With

  • Market structure

  • Liquidity highs and lows

  • Session-based analysis

  • Price action trading

⚠️ Important Notes

  • This indicator is a technical analysis tool only

  • It does not provide trading signals

  • Trading involves risk


