JA Trading Gold Ultimate
JA Trading Gold Ultimate is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe.
The EA focuses on stable market structures, avoiding excessive market noise by operating exclusively on higher-quality hourly data.
It combines trend direction, momentum confirmation and volatility control to identify structured trading opportunities.
Trading Strategy
The Expert Advisor uses a rule-based multi-filter approach:
-
Trend Detection (H1)
-
Moving Averages (EMA/SMA)
-
Directional trend filter to trade only in dominant market direction
-
-
Momentum Confirmation
-
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
-
Momentum validation to avoid weak or ranging conditions
-
-
Volatility Control
-
Average True Range (ATR)
-
Adaptive stop-loss calculation based on current market volatility
-
-
Price Action Logic
-
Support and resistance evaluation
-
Breakout and rejection pattern recognition
-
Risk & Money Management
-
Fixed or dynamic Stop Loss
-
Optional Take Profit
-
Adjustable risk per trade
-
One trade per signal
-
Overtrading protection
- No martingale
- No grid
- No hedging
Trading Conditions
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1 (recommended & optimized)
-
Broker Type: ECN / low spread brokers
-
Minimum Deposit: from 1000–2000 USD
-
VPS: Recommended
Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.