JA Trading Gold Ultimate is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe.

The EA focuses on stable market structures, avoiding excessive market noise by operating exclusively on higher-quality hourly data.

It combines trend direction, momentum confirmation and volatility control to identify structured trading opportunities.

Trading Strategy

The Expert Advisor uses a rule-based multi-filter approach:

Trend Detection (H1) Moving Averages (EMA/SMA) Directional trend filter to trade only in dominant market direction

Momentum Confirmation Relative Strength Index (RSI) Momentum validation to avoid weak or ranging conditions

Volatility Control Average True Range (ATR) Adaptive stop-loss calculation based on current market volatility

Price Action Logic Support and resistance evaluation Breakout and rejection pattern recognition



Risk & Money Management

Fixed or dynamic Stop Loss

Optional Take Profit

Adjustable risk per trade

One trade per signal

Overtrading protection

- No martingale

- No grid

- No hedging

Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1 (recommended & optimized)

Broker Type: ECN / low spread brokers

Minimum Deposit: from 1000–2000 USD

VPS: Recommended

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.