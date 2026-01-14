JA Trading Gold Ultimate

JA Trading Gold Ultimate is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe.

The EA focuses on stable market structures, avoiding excessive market noise by operating exclusively on higher-quality hourly data.
It combines trend direction, momentum confirmation and volatility control to identify structured trading opportunities.

Trading Strategy

The Expert Advisor uses a rule-based multi-filter approach:

  • Trend Detection (H1)

    • Moving Averages (EMA/SMA)

    • Directional trend filter to trade only in dominant market direction

  • Momentum Confirmation

    • Relative Strength Index (RSI)

    • Momentum validation to avoid weak or ranging conditions

  • Volatility Control

    • Average True Range (ATR)

    • Adaptive stop-loss calculation based on current market volatility

  • Price Action Logic

    • Support and resistance evaluation

    • Breakout and rejection pattern recognition

Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed or dynamic Stop Loss

  • Optional Take Profit

  • Adjustable risk per trade

  • One trade per signal

  • Overtrading protection

- No martingale
- No grid
- No hedging

Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1 (recommended & optimized)

  • Broker Type: ECN / low spread brokers

  • Minimum Deposit: from 1000–2000 USD

  • VPS: Recommended

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading.

