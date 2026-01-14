Renko Atr Envelope Pro PlusMT5
- Indicadores
- Sumeyye Emine Karakas
- Versão: 1.210
- Ativações: 5
Renko + ATR Trend Envelope PRO+ (Non-Repainting)
Renko + ATR Trend Envelope PRO+ is a clean trend-filter indicator that combines a Renko-style step histogram with an ATR-based trend envelope. It highlights trend direction, volatility expansion/contraction and trend reversals with arrows and optional alerts.
This tool is ideal for:
-
Trend following strategies
-
Breakout confirmation
-
Filtering false entries during choppy markets
-
Visualizing volatility using ATR envelopes
Key Features
✅ Renko-Style Histogram (with gradient strength)
-
Step-based histogram reflects Renko direction.
-
Optional gradient coloring shows momentum strength (distance from Renko mid).
✅ ATR Trend Envelope (volatility adaptive)
-
Upper/Lower envelope is calculated using ATR * multiplier.
-
Helps identify trend phases and pullback zones.
✅ Trend Change Arrows
-
Arrow appears only when the trend state changes.
✅ Alerts (Optional)
-
Popup alert
-
Push notification (MT5 terminal must be configured)
-
Sound alert
✅ Non-Repainting
-
Trend change signals and alerts are confirmed on closed candles (no repaint / no shifting).
Inputs / Parameters
-
Renko brick size (InpSize): step size in points (e.g., 20–50 on Forex, higher on Gold/Crypto)
-
ATR period (InpAtrPeriod): ATR smoothing (14 is a good default)
-
ATR multiplier (InpDeviation): envelope width (1.2–2.0 typical)
-
Gradient (InpGradientOn, InpGradPower): enable/adjust histogram strength effect
-
Fill band (InpFillOn, InpFillAlpha): background trend band and transparency
-
Alerts (InpAlertPopup, InpAlertPush, InpAlertSound, InpSoundFile): enable desired notifications
Recommended Settings
Forex (M15–H1)
-
InpSize: 20–40
-
InpAtrPeriod: 14
-
InpDeviation: 1.3–1.8
Gold / Indices
-
InpSize: 80–200 (depends on symbol digits and volatility)
-
InpAtrPeriod: 14–21
-
InpDeviation: 1.5–2.2
Crypto
-
InpSize: 100–500+
-
InpAtrPeriod: 14–21
-
InpDeviation: 1.6–2.5
Tip: If you see too many reversals, increase InpDeviation. If signals are too slow, decrease InpDeviation or reduce InpAtrPeriod.
Important Notes
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe.
-
Signals are generated on closed candles to avoid repainting.
-
Push notifications require MetaTrader 5 notifications to be enabled in terminal settings.
Disclaimer
This indicator is an analytical tool and does not provide financial advice. Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before using real funds.