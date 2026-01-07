Apex Dashboard MT5
- Indicadores
- Carl Christian Nyberg
- Versão: 1.3
Transform your MetaTrader 5 chart into a professional trading cockpit.
Apex Dashboard is a high-performance utility designed for serious traders who need complete situational awareness. It moves beyond simple monitoring by providing a comprehensive overview of your account's solvency, performance, and risk exposure in real-time.
Unlike standard indicators, Apex Dashboard features a Persistent Data Engine. It records your historical Peak Drawdown to a local file, ensuring your risk metrics remain accurate even if you restart your terminal or switch computers.
Key Features
-
📊 Multi-Currency Matrix: Monitor floating P/L and banked Daily Profit across 28 currency pairs plus Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG). Organized intuitively by base currency.
-
💰 Advanced Profit Tracker: Instantly see your realized performance for the Day, Week, Month, and Total History. No more digging through account history tabs.
-
⚠️ Professional Risk Monitor: Track your Drawdown in real-time. The system records Max DD (Day), Max DD (Month), and All-Time Peak DD.
-
🏥 Visual Health Bars:
-
Account Health: A dynamic bar visualizing Balance vs. Equity. See instantly if your account is growing (Green) or eroding (Red).
-
Margin Health: Visual warning system for over-leverage.
-
-
🚨 Emergency Protocol: A dedicated "Close All" button allows for immediate liquidation of positions during extreme market volatility.
Settings & Inputs
-
MagicNumber: Monitor the entire account (0) or specific EAs.
-
ShowMetals: Toggle XAU/XAG display on/off.
-
Positioning: Customizable X/Y coordinates to fit your screen.
Take control of your trading today with Apex Dashboard.