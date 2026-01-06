Transform your MetaTrader 4 chart into a professional trading cockpit.

Apex Dashboard is a high-performance utility designed for serious traders who need complete situational awareness. It moves beyond simple monitoring by providing a comprehensive overview of your account's solvency, performance, and risk exposure in real-time.

Unlike standard indicators, Apex Dashboard features a Persistent Data Engine. It records your historical Peak Drawdown to a local file, ensuring your risk metrics remain accurate even if you restart your terminal or switch computers.

Key Features

📊 Multi-Currency Matrix: Monitor floating P/L and banked Daily Profit across 28 currency pairs plus Gold (XAU) and Silver (XAG). Organized intuitively by base currency.

💰 Advanced Profit Tracker: Instantly see your realized performance for the Day, Week, Month, and Total History . No more digging through account history tabs.

⚠️ Professional Risk Monitor: Track your Drawdown in real-time. The system records Max DD (Day) , Max DD (Month) , and All-Time Peak DD .

🏥 Visual Health Bars: Account Health: A dynamic bar visualizing Balance vs. Equity. See instantly if your account is growing (Green) or eroding (Red). Margin Health: Visual warning system for over-leverage.

🚨 Emergency Protocol: A dedicated "Close All" button allows for immediate liquidation of positions during extreme market volatility.

Settings & Inputs

MagicNumber: Monitor the entire account (0) or specific EAs.

ShowMetals: Toggle XAU/XAG display on/off.

Positioning: Customizable X/Y coordinates to fit your screen.

Take control of your trading today with Apex Dashboard.