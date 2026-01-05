Smark Risk Entry
- Utilitários
- Nhat Truong Trinh
- Versão: 1.3
- Ativações: 5
Are you tired of these trading problems?
- ❌ Wasting precious seconds calculating Lot sizes and Risk amounts manually?
- ❌ Getting rejected by the broker with "Invalid Stops" or "Not Enough Money" errors during high volatility?
- ❌ Entering the wrong lot size or confusing Limit orders with Stop orders?
- ❌ Struggling to visualize your Risk/Reward ratio on the chart?
Smart Risk Entry is your complete solution. It is not just a trade panel; it is a "Safety Shield" for your account, designed to make your trading faster, smarter, and safer.
Smart Risk Entry Compact Interface
🚀 KEY FEATURES
1. Visual Trading Experience
- Drag & Drop: Forget typing numbers. Simply drag the Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the chart.
- Smart Anchor Logic: Dragging the Entry line automatically shifts your SL and TP lines along with it, preserving your planned distance and Risk/Reward ratio. No need to readjust all three lines manually.
- Real-time Calculation: Move your SL/TP lines, and the panel instantly calculates exactly how much you will Risk ($) or Reward ($) based on the current volume.
- Multi-Order Support: Switch effortlessly between Market Execution and Pending Orders (Buy Limit/Sell Limit) with a single click.
Drag & Drop Visual Trading
2. Smart Guard Technology (Protection System)
This feature sets Smart Risk Entry apart from basic panels:
- 🛡️ Auto-Fix Stops Level: Never fear the "Invalid Stops" error again. If you place SL/TP too close to the price (violating broker rules), the tool automatically adjusts them to the minimum valid distance before sending the order.
- 💰 Pre-Margin Check: The tool calculates the required margin before execution. If your free margin is insufficient, it alerts you immediately on-screen, preventing failed requests sent to the server.
- 📊 Safe Volume Limit: Automatically validates your lot size against the broker's limits (Min/Max/Step) to prevent "Invalid Volume" errors.
3. Clean & Efficient Interface
- Spread Monitor: Real-time spread tracking. The indicator blinks Red/Gold when spreads are dangerously high, warning you to stay out.
- Compact Dark Mode: Professional design that doesn't clutter your chart. Perfect for both Scalpers and Swing Traders.
- One-Click Action: Large, responsive buttons optimized for speed, touchscreens, and VPS environments.
Real-time Spread Monitor & Alerts
🛠️ QUICK START GUIDE
1. MARKET Tab: For instant execution.
- Adjust Volume using the +/- buttons.
- Drag the virtual SL/TP lines to your desired levels.
- Click "EXECUTE" (The button adapts color for Buy/Sell).
2. PENDING Tab: For Limit orders.
- Click "Set" to bring the Entry line to the center of the screen.
- Drag the Entry line to your price of interest.
- The tool automatically detects Buy Limit or Sell Limit based on price position relative to the market.
💡 WHY CHOOSE SMART RISK ENTRY?
- Speed: Reduce execution time from 10 seconds to 2 seconds.
- Safety: Eliminates 99% of common technical rejection errors (Stops Level, Margin, Volume).
- Focus: Lets you focus on Price Action, not Math.
👉 Download Smart Risk Entry today and upgrade your trading workflow!
Input Parameters
- InpRiskReward: Default Risk/Reward ratio (e.g., 2.0 means TP is 2x SL).
- InpDefVol: Default starting volume (Lots).
- InpMagicNum: Unique identifier (Magic Number) for orders managed by this panel.
- InpDeviation: Maximum slippage allowed (in points).
Easy-to-configure Inputs
Note: This tool is designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.