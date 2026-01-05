Smark Risk Entry

Are you tired of these trading problems?

  • ❌ Wasting precious seconds calculating Lot sizes and Risk amounts manually?
  • ❌ Getting rejected by the broker with "Invalid Stops" or "Not Enough Money" errors during high volatility?
  • ❌ Entering the wrong lot size or confusing Limit orders with Stop orders?
  • ❌ Struggling to visualize your Risk/Reward ratio on the chart?

Smart Risk Entry is your complete solution. It is not just a trade panel; it is a "Safety Shield" for your account, designed to make your trading faster, smarter, and safer.


Smart Risk Entry Compact Interface

🚀 KEY FEATURES

1. Visual Trading Experience

  • Drag & Drop: Forget typing numbers. Simply drag the Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the chart.
  • Smart Anchor Logic: Dragging the Entry line automatically shifts your SL and TP lines along with it, preserving your planned distance and Risk/Reward ratio. No need to readjust all three lines manually.
  • Real-time Calculation: Move your SL/TP lines, and the panel instantly calculates exactly how much you will Risk ($) or Reward ($) based on the current volume.
  • Multi-Order Support: Switch effortlessly between Market Execution and Pending Orders (Buy Limit/Sell Limit) with a single click.


Drag & Drop Visual Trading

2. Smart Guard Technology (Protection System)

This feature sets Smart Risk Entry apart from basic panels:

  • 🛡️ Auto-Fix Stops Level: Never fear the "Invalid Stops" error again. If you place SL/TP too close to the price (violating broker rules), the tool automatically adjusts them to the minimum valid distance before sending the order.
  • 💰 Pre-Margin Check: The tool calculates the required margin before execution. If your free margin is insufficient, it alerts you immediately on-screen, preventing failed requests sent to the server.
  • 📊 Safe Volume Limit: Automatically validates your lot size against the broker's limits (Min/Max/Step) to prevent "Invalid Volume" errors.

3. Clean & Efficient Interface

  • Spread Monitor: Real-time spread tracking. The indicator blinks Red/Gold when spreads are dangerously high, warning you to stay out.
  • Compact Dark Mode: Professional design that doesn't clutter your chart. Perfect for both Scalpers and Swing Traders.
  • One-Click Action: Large, responsive buttons optimized for speed, touchscreens, and VPS environments.


Real-time Spread Monitor & Alerts

🛠️ QUICK START GUIDE

1. MARKET Tab: For instant execution.

  • Adjust Volume using the +/- buttons.
  • Drag the virtual SL/TP lines to your desired levels.
  • Click "EXECUTE" (The button adapts color for Buy/Sell).

2. PENDING Tab: For Limit orders.

  • Click "Set" to bring the Entry line to the center of the screen.
  • Drag the Entry line to your price of interest.
  • The tool automatically detects Buy Limit or Sell Limit based on price position relative to the market.

💡 WHY CHOOSE SMART RISK ENTRY?

  • Speed: Reduce execution time from 10 seconds to 2 seconds.
  • Safety: Eliminates 99% of common technical rejection errors (Stops Level, Margin, Volume).
  • Focus: Lets you focus on Price Action, not Math.

👉 Download Smart Risk Entry today and upgrade your trading workflow!

Input Parameters

  • InpRiskReward: Default Risk/Reward ratio (e.g., 2.0 means TP is 2x SL).
  • InpDefVol: Default starting volume (Lots).
  • InpMagicNum: Unique identifier (Magic Number) for orders managed by this panel.
  • InpDeviation: Maximum slippage allowed (in points).


Easy-to-configure Inputs

Note: This tool is designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.

フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信