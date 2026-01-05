Are you tired of these trading problems?

❌ Wasting precious seconds calculating Lot sizes and Risk amounts manually?

❌ Getting rejected by the broker with "Invalid Stops" or "Not Enough Money" errors during high volatility?

or errors during high volatility? ❌ Entering the wrong lot size or confusing Limit orders with Stop orders?

❌ Struggling to visualize your Risk/Reward ratio on the chart?

Smart Risk Entry is your complete solution. It is not just a trade panel; it is a "Safety Shield" for your account, designed to make your trading faster, smarter, and safer.



Smart Risk Entry Compact Interface

🚀 KEY FEATURES

1. Visual Trading Experience

Drag & Drop: Forget typing numbers. Simply drag the Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the chart.

Forget typing numbers. Simply drag the Entry, SL, and TP lines directly on the chart. Smart Anchor Logic: Dragging the Entry line automatically shifts your SL and TP lines along with it, preserving your planned distance and Risk/Reward ratio. No need to readjust all three lines manually.

Dragging the Entry line automatically shifts your SL and TP lines along with it, preserving your planned distance and Risk/Reward ratio. No need to readjust all three lines manually. Real-time Calculation: Move your SL/TP lines, and the panel instantly calculates exactly how much you will Risk ($) or Reward ($) based on the current volume.

Move your SL/TP lines, and the panel instantly calculates exactly how much you will or based on the current volume. Multi-Order Support: Switch effortlessly between Market Execution and Pending Orders (Buy Limit/Sell Limit) with a single click.



Drag & Drop Visual Trading

2. Smart Guard Technology (Protection System)

This feature sets Smart Risk Entry apart from basic panels:

🛡️ Auto-Fix Stops Level: Never fear the "Invalid Stops" error again. If you place SL/TP too close to the price (violating broker rules), the tool automatically adjusts them to the minimum valid distance before sending the order.

Never fear the error again. If you place SL/TP too close to the price (violating broker rules), the tool automatically adjusts them to the minimum valid distance before sending the order. 💰 Pre-Margin Check: The tool calculates the required margin before execution. If your free margin is insufficient, it alerts you immediately on-screen, preventing failed requests sent to the server.

The tool calculates the required margin execution. If your free margin is insufficient, it alerts you immediately on-screen, preventing failed requests sent to the server. 📊 Safe Volume Limit: Automatically validates your lot size against the broker's limits (Min/Max/Step) to prevent "Invalid Volume" errors.

3. Clean & Efficient Interface

Spread Monitor: Real-time spread tracking. The indicator blinks Red/Gold when spreads are dangerously high, warning you to stay out.

Real-time spread tracking. The indicator blinks Red/Gold when spreads are dangerously high, warning you to stay out. Compact Dark Mode: Professional design that doesn't clutter your chart. Perfect for both Scalpers and Swing Traders.

Professional design that doesn't clutter your chart. Perfect for both Scalpers and Swing Traders. One-Click Action: Large, responsive buttons optimized for speed, touchscreens, and VPS environments.



Real-time Spread Monitor & Alerts

🛠️ QUICK START GUIDE

1. MARKET Tab: For instant execution.

Adjust Volume using the +/- buttons.

Drag the virtual SL/TP lines to your desired levels.

Click "EXECUTE" (The button adapts color for Buy/Sell).

2. PENDING Tab: For Limit orders.

Click "Set" to bring the Entry line to the center of the screen.

to bring the Entry line to the center of the screen. Drag the Entry line to your price of interest.

The tool automatically detects Buy Limit or Sell Limit based on price position relative to the market.

💡 WHY CHOOSE SMART RISK ENTRY?

Speed: Reduce execution time from 10 seconds to 2 seconds.

Reduce execution time from 10 seconds to 2 seconds. Safety: Eliminates 99% of common technical rejection errors (Stops Level, Margin, Volume).

Eliminates 99% of common technical rejection errors (Stops Level, Margin, Volume). Focus: Lets you focus on Price Action, not Math.

Input Parameters

InpRiskReward: Default Risk/Reward ratio (e.g., 2.0 means TP is 2x SL).

Default Risk/Reward ratio (e.g., 2.0 means TP is 2x SL). InpDefVol: Default starting volume (Lots).

Default starting volume (Lots). InpMagicNum: Unique identifier (Magic Number) for orders managed by this panel.

Unique identifier (Magic Number) for orders managed by this panel. InpDeviation: Maximum slippage allowed (in points).



Easy-to-configure Inputs

Note: This tool is designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.