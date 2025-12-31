Symbol Switch MT5

Smart Symbol Changer & Multi-Chart Sync

Stop wasting time manually changing symbols on every chart. The Smart Symbol Changer is not just a button panel—it is a complete workspace management tool designed for professional traders who monitor multiple assets (Forex, Crypto, Indices) across multiple chart windows.

Why this is the best Symbol Changer for MQL5:

Most symbol changers are messy and clutter your screen. This tool features a Smart Auto-Grid that automatically sorts your symbols alphabetically and organizes them into neat rows based on their starting letter (e.g., all "A" pairs on one row, "E" pairs on the next).

Even better, it features a robust Master/Slave Synchronization system. Click a symbol on your "Master" dashboard, and all your "Slave" charts instantly update to match.

🔥 Key Features

1. Multi-Chart Synchronization (Master/Slave)

Master Mode: Displays your full symbol grid. When you click a symbol, it broadcasts a signal to all other charts.

Slave Mode (Clean UI): Slave charts hide the button grid to save screen space. They display a sleek status bar and listen for commands from the Master.

Channels: Run multiple sync groups at once! Use Channel 1 to sync your Forex charts and Channel 2 to sync your Crypto charts independently on the same terminal.

2. Smart "Auto-Layout" UI

Auto-Sort: Simply paste your symbol list. The indicator automatically sorts them alphabetically.

Smart Rows: The grid intelligently starts a new row whenever the first letter of a symbol changes. No more searching through a messy block of buttons.

Prefix/Suffix Handling: Broker uses m.EURUSD or EURUSD.pro ? Enter the prefix/suffix in the settings, and the buttons will stay clean (showing just "EURUSD") while still working perfectly.

3. Multi-Instance Support

Add multiple panels to the same chart! You can have a "Forex" panel on the left and a "Crypto" panel on the right without them conflicting.

4. Performance Optimized

Written in modern, object-oriented MQL5.

Zero lag. Uses event-based communication instead of slow loops.

⚙️ How to Set Up

Scenario A: The Command Center (Master Chart)

Attach the indicator to a chart. Set InpMasterChart = true . Enter your list of symbols (e.g., EURUSD;GBPUSD;USDJPY... ). This chart will now control others.

Scenario B: The Receiver (Slave Chart)

Attach the indicator to a different chart. Set InpMasterChart = false . The buttons will disappear, leaving a clean "Slave Mode" status bar. This chart will now instantly follow whatever symbol you click on the Master.

📋 Input Parameters

Symbols: A list of assets separated by a semicolon ( ; ).

Prefix / Suffix: Hidden text for broker compatibility (e.g., ecn. , .pro ).

Instance ID: (Default: Set1 ) Change this if adding a second panel to the same chart.

Link Channel: (Default: 1 ) Masters only control Slaves with the same Channel ID.

Smart Rows: (Default: true ) Starts a new row for every new letter (A, B, C...).

UI Settings: Customize X/Y offsets, colors, button sizes, and fonts to match your template.

Streamline your trading workflow today.