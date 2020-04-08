Combined 3 flow supply and demand trigger

Combined 3-Flow + Supply & Demand Trigger (MT4)
Overview
Combined 3-Flow + Supply & Demand Trigger is a rule-based MT4 indicator designed to align multi-timeframe market flow with validated supply and demand zones, then present clear, state-based trigger conditions on the execution timeframe.
The indicator guides the trader through a structured decision process:
WAIT → ARMED → TRIGGER → CONTINUATION → RESET.
It does not predict price movement or automate trading.
It provides context, confirmation, and timing using objective rules.
How It Works
Flow-Based Direction
Directional bias is determined using a three-stage flow model across timeframes.
Bias remains active only while flow conditions are aligned.
If alignment breaks, the indicator automatically resets.
Supply & Demand as a Location Filter
Supply and demand zones are used strictly as decision areas, not standalone entry signals.
The indicator:
• Confirms valid interaction with supply or demand
• Filters trades taken between higher-timeframe zones
• Prevents entries into opposing active zones
Only validated zones can arm or trigger a setup.
State-Based Logic
The indicator displays its current state at all times:
WAIT – Conditions not aligned
ARMED – Bias and location confirmed
TRIGGER – Entry conditions met
CONTINUATION – Trend continuation opportunity
RESET – Flow or structure invalidated
This removes guesswork and helps enforce discipline.
What This Indicator Does
• Combines flow and supply/demand logically
• Filters low-probability trade locations
• Prevents counter-flow entries
• Uses fixed, rule-based states
• Automatically invalidates failed conditions
• Works on any symbol and timeframe
What It Does NOT Do
• Does not repaint historical states
• Does not predict tops or bottoms
• Does not open or manage trades
• Does not guarantee results
Recommended Use
- Define a higher timeframe for directional bias
- Use a lower timeframe for execution
- Enter only when TRIGGER is displayed
- Apply your own risk and trade management rules
- Use with a supply & demand block indicator
This indicator is designed for structured discretionary traders who prefer confirmation over constant signals.
Why This Indicator Is Different
Most indicators attempt to predict price.
This indicator enforces a decision process.
• Flow alignment is mandatory before any trigger is allowed
• Location at supply or demand is required
• Trades cannot trigger in the middle of price
• State-based logic shows where you are in the setup cycle
• Automatic resets prevent forced or late signals
Designed to support trader judgement, not replace it.
Disclaimer
This indicator is a decision-support tool only.
Trading leveraged instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.