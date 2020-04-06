Expert Advisor for Gold Trading. The Expert Advisor uses three indicators, one of which is a custom indicator built specifically for gold trading.

No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods



The expert uses three indicators, which are:



Custom indicator : The indicator gives a signal for the direction in which the market may move. For example, if it shows a blue color, it predicts that the price will rise and will only open buy trades. If the color is red, it predicts that the price will fall and will only open sell trades. RSI indicator : Using RSI this way (30–50 for sell and 50–70 for buy) helps trade with market momentum instead of against it .

The RSI 50 level acts as a balance point, allowing entries during healthy trends and avoiding late entries near overbought or oversold extremes. MACD indicator : helps confirm whether price movement has enough momentum to continue, allowing trades to follow strong trends and avoid weak or uncertain market conditions.

Expert Logic :

Open a buy trade position : When the Custom indicator is blue , and RSI indicator (50–70 ) , and MACD indicator > 0 OR MACD crosses above Signal.

When the is blue , and (50–70 ) , and Open a sell trade position : When the Custom indicator is red, and RSI indicator (30–50 ) , and MACD indicator < 0 OR MACD crosses below Signal.

You can control the indicator settings to manage the entry conditions as you wish.



