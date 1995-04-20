OneLineBullBearMTF

English
Our indicator blends the bull and bear indicators into a more accessible and understandable form.  
Thanks to our indicator, we can easily see the direction of the trend in the market and the balance between buyers and sellers.  
No indicator can predict the future; it only assists you during your trades.

Deutsch
Unser Indikator vereint Bullen- und Bären-Indikatoren in einer zugänglicheren und verständlicheren Form.  
Dank unseres Indikators können wir die Trendrichtung auf dem Markt und das Gleichgewicht zwischen Käufern und Verkäufern leicht erkennen.  
Kein Indikator kann die Zukunft vorhersagen; er unterstützt Sie lediglich bei Ihren Handelsgeschäften.

Русский)
Наш индикатор объединяет бычий и медвежий индикаторы в более удобную и понятную форму.  
Благодаря нашему индикатору мы легко можем определить направление тренда на рынке и баланс между покупателями и продавцами.  
Ни один индикатор не может предсказать будущее; он лишь помогает вам в ваших сделках.

日本語
私たちのインジケーターは、強気（ブル）と弱気（ベア）の指標を組み合わせ、より分かりやすい形にしています。  
当インジケーターにより、市場のトレンドの方向性や買い手と売り手のバランスを簡単に確認できます。  
いかなるインジケーターも未来を予測することはできません。それはあくまで取引のサポートを目的としています。

한국어
저희 지표는 강세(불)와 약세(베어) 지표를 결합하여 더 쉽고 이해하기 쉬운 형태로 제작되었습니다.  
이 지표를 통해 시장의 추세 방향과 매수자 및 매도자 간의 균형을 쉽게 확인할 수 있습니다.  
어떤 지표도 미래를 예측할 수 없으며, 단지 거래 시 도움을 줄 뿐입니다.

Español

Nuestro indicador combina los indicadores alcista y bajista en una forma más accesible y comprensible.  

Gracias a nuestro indicador, podemos ver fácilmente la dirección de la tendencia en el mercado y el equilibrio entre compradores y vendedores.  
Ningún indicador puede predecir el futuro; solo te ayuda durante tus operaciones.

