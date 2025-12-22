Daily Trading Limiter MT4

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.

• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.

• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.



Overview

Daily Trading Limiter is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders maintain discipline by enforcing daily trading limits. The EA prevents overtrading and excessive drawdown by automatically blocking new trades once preset limits are reached.

Main Features

Trading Limits

Set maximum number of trades allowed per day

Set maximum daily drawdown (percentage or fixed amount)

Automatic trade blocking when limits are reached

Daily reset at user-specified time

Integrated Trading Panel

Built-in Buy and Sell buttons

Adjustable lot size with increase/decrease controls

Real-time spread display

Trades are checked against limits BEFORE execution

Prevents spread loss from blocked trades

Visual Interface

Dark-themed control panel

Real-time display of: Current trade count vs maximum allowed Current drawdown amount and percentage Account balance and daily P&L Time until daily reset Current trading status (Active/Warning/Locked)

Color-coded alerts: Green: Safe to trade Yellow: Approaching limits Red: Trading locked



Protection Features

Pre-trade validation prevents orders when at limits

Warning popups when approaching limits

Final trade warnings

Drawdown proximity alerts (at 80% of limit)

Cannot be overridden when locked

How It Works

Set your daily trade limit (e.g., 5 trades) Set your maximum drawdown (e.g., 2% or $100) Trade using the integrated Buy/Sell buttons EA tracks all trades and calculates drawdown When limits are reached, trading is blocked All limits reset at your specified time each day

Technical Details

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Update frequency: 250ms

Uses magic number to track its own trades

Compatible with all currency pairs and timeframes

Lightweight resource usage

Input Parameters

Maximum daily trades

Maximum daily drawdown (% or $)

Reset hour and minute

Default lot size and limits

Slippage tolerance

Magic number

Warning popup preferences

UI position and colors

Benefits

Enforces trading discipline automatically

Prevents emotional overtrading

Protects account from excessive losses

No spread loss on blocked trades (checks before ordering)

Useful for prop firm challenges with daily limits

Helps build consistent trading habits





Requirements

MetaTrader 4 platform

Windows PC or VPS

Active trading account (demo or live)

Support

For questions or assistance, contact via direct message

Price: $33








