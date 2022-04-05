Daily Trading Limiter MT4

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Overview

Daily Trading Limiter is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders maintain discipline by enforcing daily trading limits. The EA prevents overtrading and excessive drawdown by automatically blocking new trades once preset limits are reached.

Main Features

Trading Limits

  • Set maximum number of trades allowed per day
  • Set maximum daily drawdown (percentage or fixed amount)
  • Automatic trade blocking when limits are reached
  • Daily reset at user-specified time

Integrated Trading Panel

  • Built-in Buy and Sell buttons
  • Adjustable lot size with increase/decrease controls
  • Real-time spread display
  • Trades are checked against limits BEFORE execution
  • Prevents spread loss from blocked trades

Visual Interface

  • Dark-themed control panel
  • Real-time display of:
    • Current trade count vs maximum allowed
    • Current drawdown amount and percentage
    • Account balance and daily P&L
    • Time until daily reset
    • Current trading status (Active/Warning/Locked)
  • Color-coded alerts:
    • Green: Safe to trade
    • Yellow: Approaching limits
    • Red: Trading locked

Protection Features

  • Pre-trade validation prevents orders when at limits
  • Warning popups when approaching limits
  • Final trade warnings
  • Drawdown proximity alerts (at 80% of limit)
  • Cannot be overridden when locked

How It Works

  1. Set your daily trade limit (e.g., 5 trades)
  2. Set your maximum drawdown (e.g., 2% or $100)
  3. Trade using the integrated Buy/Sell buttons
  4. EA tracks all trades and calculates drawdown
  5. When limits are reached, trading is blocked
  6. All limits reset at your specified time each day

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Update frequency: 250ms
  • Uses magic number to track its own trades
  • Compatible with all currency pairs and timeframes
  • Lightweight resource usage

Input Parameters

  • Maximum daily trades
  • Maximum daily drawdown (% or $)
  • Reset hour and minute
  • Default lot size and limits
  • Slippage tolerance
  • Magic number
  • Warning popup preferences
  • UI position and colors

Benefits

  • Enforces trading discipline automatically
  • Prevents emotional overtrading
  • Protects account from excessive losses
  • No spread loss on blocked trades (checks before ordering)
  • Useful for prop firm challenges with daily limits
  • Helps build consistent trading habits


    Requirements

    • MetaTrader 4 platform
    • Windows PC or VPS
    • Active trading account (demo or live)

    Support

    For questions or assistance, contact via direct message

    Price: $33




    Рекомендуем также
    Super Hedge Fighter EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    **Очень важно: Пожалуйста, отрегулируйте настройку "Расстояние между ордерами". Уменьшите его для достижения оптимальных результатов, лучше всего в пределах от 2 до 10.** Торговля на рынке Forex и в условиях волатильных рынков может быть сложной и рискованной. Ни одна стратегия не будет работать идеально 100% времени! С нашим новым экспертным советником "Super Hedge Fighter EA" вы получите новый взгляд на рынок! Вам больше не придется бояться волатильности, так как она станет источником дохо
    DracoAI
    Hua Manh Hung
    Эксперты
    DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
    Valeriy Potapov
    Эксперты
    H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
    KingBoxGold
    Nguyen Cong Hoan
    Эксперты
    Running accounts 5000$ or more Specialize in XAUUSD pair Lot -  Startot . Auto-BUY-SELL -      allows to buy or sell. Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - No Stoploss. Magic -  Number magic. Capital Mangement   - ON/OFF. GridStep - Grid     replace for Stoploss = Pips. Comment  - KING Profit - $ The tactics we use are always profitable. try it out in the demo account before it goes live Profit from 20-30% per month.
    FREE
    Smart Funded Hft
    Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
    4.82 (65)
    Эксперты
    !! ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ОБНОВИТЕ ДО ПОСЛЕДНЕЙ ВЕРСИИ 2.05 ДЛЯ ЕЩЕ БОЛЕЕ БЫСТРОЙ РАБОТЫ!! УМНОЕ ФИНАНСИРОВАНИЕ HFT ТОЛЬКО ЧТО ПРОШЛО ИСПЫТАНИЕ НА 100К KORTANA FX В ДЕНЬ ОТКРЫТИЯ РЫНКА 29.01.2024 НЕСМОТРЯ НА ТАКУЮ НИЗКУЮ ВОЛАТИЛЬНОСТЬ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, ПРОВЕРЬТЕ РАЗДЕЛ СКРИНШОТОВ, Я ТАМ РАЗМЕСТИЛ ДОКАЗАТЕЛЬСТВА ВАЖНО НЕ УПУСТИТЕ ЭКСКЛЮЗИВНУЮ СКИДКУ KORTANA FX %40 ДЛЯ КРИПТОВАЛЮТНЫХ ПЛАТЕЖЕЙ ДО 29.01.2024. Раскройте свой торговый потенциал с помощью Smart Funded HFT EA!   НЕТ НЕОБХОДИМОСТИ В VPS / НЕТ НАСТРОЕК /
    Correlation Beast EA
    Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
    Эксперты
    Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
    Blue CARA MT4
    Duc Anh Le
    Эксперты
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
    Gold Crazy EA MT4
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Эксперты
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.69 (65)
    Утилиты
    Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
    Jet Punch
    Didit Haryadi Saputra
    Эксперты
    Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
    Ksm Bot4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Эксперты
    Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
    Goal Time
    Mourad Ezzaki
    Эксперты
    Советник GOAL TIME основан на понятии времени. Он анализирует изменение цены в зависимости от времени и определяет лучшее время для успешной установки ордера. Этот советник основан на индикаторе, который рисует кривую цены по времени. Эта кривая рассчитывается при помощи алгоритма, который анализирует прошлые данные. После этого советник использует полученную кривую и устанавливает правильный ордер. В случае неправильного выбора задачей советника становится ограничение убытков. После тщательного
    Red Hawk EA
    Profalgo Limited
    4.18 (17)
    Эксперты
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
    CCI and ATR Trader
    Evgeniia Terekhova
    2.33 (3)
    Эксперты
    Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
    FREE
    Magic Grid
    Aliaksandr Charkes
    4.52 (29)
    Эксперты
    Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
    FREE
    The Arrow Scalper
    Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
    1 (2)
    Эксперты
    Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
    FREE
    Magic EA MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    3 (1)
    Эксперты
    Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
    Harvest GOLD
    Sayan Vandenhout
    Эксперты
    Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
    Gyroscopes
    Nadiya Mirosh
    Эксперты
    Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
    Grid Averaging Pro MT4
    Mean Pichponreay
    Эксперты
    Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English   :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descr
    Fast Trade Copier
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    4.2 (5)
    Утилиты
    Копировщик сделок предназначен для быстрого и точного копирования приказов между терминалами MetaTrader 4. Копировщик сделок копирует сделки с Master-счета на Slave-счет путем записи информации в общий файл, который находится в общей директории терминалов MT4. Это позволяет копировщику сделок гибко настроить различные схемы приема и передачи торговых сигналов путем изменения имени файла. Чтение и запись файла копировщика сделок производится по таймеру. Копировщик сделок контролирует все изменени
    Night Trader EURUSD
    Ugur Oezcan
    4.21 (29)
    Эксперты
    Советник может торговать несколькими валютами. Смотрите подробную информацию ( https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ugur-edin/seller ) на страницах наших сигналов. Не сетка! Не мартингейл! Ручная настройка не требуется! Каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом. Советник торгует только ночью в течение короткого периода времени в конце нью-йоркской сессии. Он использует моменты низкой волатильности на паре EURUSD и входит в сделки по данным индикаторов. В работе используются динамические стоп-лоссы и тейк-проф
    Great Bird
    Ferri Shallahuddin
    Эксперты
    Great Bird expert advisor using a scalping system with low DD. has StopLoss   and TakeProfit features automatically set by the algorithm. you can also set StopLoss and TakeProfit manually. The Expert Advisor does not need complicated setup and  is ready to be used for all currencies Use Timeframe M5 account ECN recommendation Minimum account balance $ 100 (for one pair) The Expert Advisor does not use: Grid Averaging Martingale Doubling
    Exotic Adv
    Ivan Simonika
    Эксперты
    Exotic Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом ордеров. Сов
    Trend Catcher EA Pro
    Issam Kassas
    Эксперты
    Trend Catcher EA Pro — основан на одном из самых популярных индикаторов Trend Catcher, и после многочисленных запросов теперь у нас есть полноценный Expert Advisor Trend Catcher EA. Эксперт нового поколения, сочетающий автоматическую алгоритмическую торговлю с ручным контролем трейдера для полного управления рынком. Он быстрый, адаптивный и создан для трейдеров, ценящих ясность, производительность и возможность выбора. Разработан и оптимизирован для EURUSD на реальных тиковых данных (99.9%). Tre
    FREE
    Forex Mentors Bot4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Эксперты
    Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
    Reef Scalper
    Charles Crete
    Эксперты
    Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
    Robot Dream
    Serhii Bernatskyi
    Эксперты
    Мультивалютный советник  с 100% адаптацией под любую валютную пару и таймфрейм. Основан на индикаторе Smart Gread . Очень гибкая настройка позволяет получать максимальный  профит. Уровень прибыли со сделок задаётся вручную в  TakeProfit ( standart 200). Размер лота задаётся вручную Lot   ( standart =  1 лот). Каждый последующий лот увеличивается на Kolen   ( standart 2 ). Максимальный размер лота MaxLot ( standart 10 ). Для отключения советника сущетвуют специальные функции : StopRightNow - все
    PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.73 (41)
    Эксперты
    Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
    FREE
    Royal Dutch Skunk
    Sayan Vandenhout
    Эксперты
    ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
    С этим продуктом покупают
    Local Trade Copier EA MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.96 (104)
    Утилиты
    Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
    Trade Assistant MT4
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.42 (192)
    Утилиты
    Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (424)
    Утилиты
    Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (3)
    Утилиты
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
    Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
    LEE SAMSON
    Утилиты
    Risk/Reward Tool — это профессиональный советник, созданный для того, чтобы революционизировать способ планирования, визуализации и исполнения сделок в MetaTrader 4. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы дискреционным трейдером, ценящим точное управление рисками, или разработчиком стратегий, которому необходимо визуально тестировать торговые настройки, этот инструмент предоставляет всё необходимое в одном элегантном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. В отличие от простых калькуляторов позиций, Risk
    Averaging Helper
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (40)
    Утилиты
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.88 (41)
    Утилиты
    MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
    TradePanel MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.84 (89)
    Утилиты
    Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
    Remote Trade Copier MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
    Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.57 (14)
    Утилиты
    Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
    Trade Dashboard MT4
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (53)
    Утилиты
    Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
    News Filter EA MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (9)
    Утилиты
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
    Trade Portfolio Dashboard
    LEE SAMSON
    Утилиты
    Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
    Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
    Boris Sedov
    4.8 (5)
    Утилиты
    Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.86 (58)
    Утилиты
    Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
    RS Trade Copier
    Boris Sedov
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Профессиональное решение для копирования сделок между терминалами. RS Trade Copier — это надёжная и гибкая система копирования торговых операций между терминалами MetaTrader 4. Программа подходит как опытным трейдерам и сигнал-сервисам, так и частным инвесторам. Позволяет передавать сигналы от одного или нескольких источников к одному или нескольким приёмникам с высокой точностью и минимальными задержками. Поддерживает как простую автоматическую настройку, так и расширенное ручное конфигурирован
    Exp4 Duplicator
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.5 (22)
    Утилиты
    Советник дублирует позиции на Вашем счете  MetaTrader 4 , открытые Вами, другим советником или MQL. Копирует все сделки, которые открыты вручную или другим советником. Копирует сигналы и увеличивает лот с сигналов! Увеличивает лот других советников. Поддерживает функции: установить свой лот при дублировании, дублировать стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, использовать трейлинг-стоп для продублированных позиций...... Версия МТ 5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить     Как получить файлы ж
    Auto Grid trades
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    Утилиты
    Auto Grid:  автоматическое создание сеточных ордеров на основе ваших существующих сделок. Автоматизируйте сложные торговые стратегии   с помощью продвинутых сеточных систем, которые обнаруживают новые позиции и автоматически создают оптимизированные массивы ордеров. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая этот инструмент  |   пишите мне  по любым вопросам  |   Версия для MT5 A. Интеллектуальное обнаружение и мониторинг сделок: Сканирование конкретного символа или полного портфеля Рас
    CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.87 (31)
    Утилиты
    Закрытие позиций в MetaTrader 4 по общей прибыли\убытку с трейлингом прибыли. Включите Режим Виртуальных стопов . Закрытие и расчет отдельно по BUY и SELL позициям . Закрытие и расчет по всем символам или только по текущему . Активируйте трейлинг-стоп прибыли. Закрытие по общей прибыли и убытку в валюте депозита, пунктах или % от баланса . Советник предназначен для использования на любом счёте в паре с любым другим советником или при ручной торговле. Версия MT5 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как
    Profrobotrading Channel EA
    Irina Cherkashina
    Утилиты
    With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
    Forward Alert To Telegram
    Trinh Dat
    4.73 (11)
    Утилиты
    The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
    X2 Copy MT4
    Liubov' Shkandrii
    Утилиты
    Откройте для себя мгновенное копирование сделок с революционным X2 Copy MT4. Всего за 10 секунд простой установки вы получите мощный инструмент для синхронизации сделок между терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере Windows или VPS с беспрецедентной скоростью — менее 0.1 секунды. Управляете несколькими счетами, следуете сигналам или масштабируете свою стратегию — X2 Copy MT4 адаптируется к вашему рабочему процессу с непревзойдённой точностью и контролем. Хватит ждать — начните копировать с лид
    Loss Recovery Trading Robot
    Quang Dung Pham
    5 (2)
    Утилиты
    Данный советник можно использовать для ручной торговли в качестве фонового советника, либо сочетать с другим советником для открытия сделок. Loss Recovery Trading - это вариант для управления убыточными позициями вместо использования стоп-лосса, устанавливая зону восстановления и целевые уровни для выхода из последовательности шагов. Как он работает? Если цена движется в противоположном направлении от первой позиции на определенное количество пунктов убытка, советник откроет противоположно напр
    Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
    Kaijun Wang
    5 (11)
    Утилиты
    Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
    Zone Trader MT4
    LEE SAMSON
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
    Market Screener for MT4
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (1)
    Утилиты
    Это скринер позволяет выявлять активы которые больше чем обычно перекупленны (% рост) или перепроданны (% падение) в рамках выбранного отрезка времени (тайм фрейма). На рынке правит закон, купить дешевле, продать дороже , но без автоматического сканера вам будет весьма сложно выявлять валюты / акции которые перекупленные или перепроданные больше обычного скажем в рамках текущей недели, или текущего часа, или месяца. Инструментов может быть десятки или сотни, иногда просто физически можно не успе
    Bermaui Manual EA
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (10)
    Утилиты
    Полуавтоматический советник, торгующий по сеточной системе. Идея состоит в том, чтобы постепенно занимать разные позиции на рынке, а затем рассчитывать для них уровень безубыточности. Когда цены проходят этот уровень безубыточности на заданное расстояние, все открытые ордера закрываются. Важная информация Вот руководство пользователя:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Вы можете попробовать этот советник с другими моими продуктами здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller
    EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
    Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
    Утилиты
    EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
    Telegram to MT4 Coppy
    Sergey Batudayev
    3.57 (7)
    Утилиты
    Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация
    Другие продукты этого автора
    Super Hedge Fighter EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    **Очень важно: Пожалуйста, отрегулируйте настройку "Расстояние между ордерами". Уменьшите его для достижения оптимальных результатов, лучше всего в пределах от 2 до 10.** Торговля на рынке Forex и в условиях волатильных рынков может быть сложной и рискованной. Ни одна стратегия не будет работать идеально 100% времени! С нашим новым экспертным советником "Super Hedge Fighter EA" вы получите новый взгляд на рынок! Вам больше не придется бояться волатильности, так как она станет источником дохо
    Happy and Steady
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
    Safe and Steady Profits Pro
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
    Penny Collector EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
    Penny Collector Pro
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    5 (1)
    Эксперты
    Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
    Drag Race Scalper
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
    Against The Surf EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
    Cent Collector
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
    Yen Collector
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
    Market Master EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    2.5 (2)
    Эксперты
    Очень важно: Пожалуйста, отрегулируйте «Расстояние между ордерами»... Уменьшите его для получения хороших результатов. Большие значения сделают советник гораздо безопаснее. Торговля на Форекс имеет миллион способов! Один из инновационных методов — это идти против течения! Здесь мы боремся с рынком и стараемся заработать на нём свой хлеб с маслом :) (Торговля — это риск, и вы можете потерять деньги!) Идея пришла отсюда! Борьба с рынком. Советник использует комбинацию: хеджирования, сеточной и тре
    Magnet Scalper Pro
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
    Speedy EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
    Diamond EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
    Impala EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
    EX Pro EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Fox EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
    Good Mood Trading EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Hope EA MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Moderate EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    More Pro EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Nu Pro EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Shooting Star EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Tiger EA MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    Treasure EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
    LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
    Basic SMA Price Cross EA
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Эксперты
    Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
    Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Индикаторы
    Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
    Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Индикаторы
    Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
    Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Индикаторы
    Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
    Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    Индикаторы
    The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
    Фильтр:
    Нет отзывов
    Ответ на отзыв