Daily Trading Limiter MT4
- Utilità
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Versione: 4.9
- Attivazioni: 5
|• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Overview
Daily Trading Limiter is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 that helps traders maintain discipline by enforcing daily trading limits. The EA prevents overtrading and excessive drawdown by automatically blocking new trades once preset limits are reached.
Main Features
Trading Limits
- Set maximum number of trades allowed per day
- Set maximum daily drawdown (percentage or fixed amount)
- Automatic trade blocking when limits are reached
- Daily reset at user-specified time
Integrated Trading Panel
- Built-in Buy and Sell buttons
- Adjustable lot size with increase/decrease controls
- Real-time spread display
- Trades are checked against limits BEFORE execution
- Prevents spread loss from blocked trades
Visual Interface
- Dark-themed control panel
- Real-time display of:
- Current trade count vs maximum allowed
- Current drawdown amount and percentage
- Account balance and daily P&L
- Time until daily reset
- Current trading status (Active/Warning/Locked)
- Color-coded alerts:
- Green: Safe to trade
- Yellow: Approaching limits
- Red: Trading locked
Protection Features
- Pre-trade validation prevents orders when at limits
- Warning popups when approaching limits
- Final trade warnings
- Drawdown proximity alerts (at 80% of limit)
- Cannot be overridden when locked
How It Works
- Set your daily trade limit (e.g., 5 trades)
- Set your maximum drawdown (e.g., 2% or $100)
- Trade using the integrated Buy/Sell buttons
- EA tracks all trades and calculates drawdown
- When limits are reached, trading is blocked
- All limits reset at your specified time each day
Technical Details
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Update frequency: 250ms
- Uses magic number to track its own trades
- Compatible with all currency pairs and timeframes
- Lightweight resource usage
Input Parameters
- Maximum daily trades
- Maximum daily drawdown (% or $)
- Reset hour and minute
- Default lot size and limits
- Slippage tolerance
- Magic number
- Warning popup preferences
- UI position and colors
Benefits
- Enforces trading discipline automatically
- Prevents emotional overtrading
- Protects account from excessive losses
- No spread loss on blocked trades (checks before ordering)
- Useful for prop firm challenges with daily limits
- Helps build consistent trading habits
Requirements
- MetaTrader 4 platform
- Windows PC or VPS
- Active trading account (demo or live)
Support
For questions or assistance, contact via direct message
Price: $33