Prop Firm Grid Controller

📌 ATR Grid Risk Controller – Trade Management Utility

ATR Grid Risk Controller is a manual trade execution and risk management Expert Advisor, designed for discretionary traders and prop firm traders who require strict risk control, precision, and execution discipline.

This EA does NOT generate trading signals, does NOT decide when to enter, and does NOT use martingale or lot multiplication.
The trader keeps full control of trade decisions, while the EA handles risk calculation and execution logic only.

🔹 Main Features

✔️ Fixed total risk per basket (%)
Risk is calculated once based on account equity and never increases.

✔️ Single Stop Loss for all positions
All market and pending orders share the same stop loss, calculated from the initial entry price.

✔️ ATR-based grid spacing
Grid entries are distributed according to real market volatility.

✔️ Proportional lot sizing (no martingale)
Total position size is divided into equal parts. No lot multiplication.

✔️ Automatic break-even at +R
Stop loss is moved to the basket average price after reaching a predefined profit level.

✔️ Basket close at +R total profit
All positions can be closed automatically when total profit reaches a multiple of initial risk.

✔️ Optional EMA 50 basket target
Ideal for mean reversion and pullback strategies.

✔️ Manual control buttons
BUY GRID – SELL GRID – CLOSE ALL directly from the chart.

🔹 What this EA does NOT do

❌ No automatic entries
❌ No martingale or recovery logic
❌ No profit guarantees
❌ Does not replace the trader

🔹 Intended for

  • Discretionary traders

  • Prop firm traders

  • Mean reversion strategies

  • Traders focused on risk control and execution discipline

⚠️ Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a trade management utility, not a fully automated trading system.
Trading results depend entirely on the trader’s decisions.

❓ FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this Expert Advisor open trades automatically?
A: No. This EA does not generate trading signals and does not open trades automatically.
The trader manually starts the grid using the BUY GRID or SELL GRID buttons.

Q: Does this EA use martingale or lot multiplication?
A: No. The total position size is divided into equal parts across grid entries.
There is no martingale, recovery, or lot multiplication logic.

Q: How is risk calculated?
A: Risk is calculated once, as a percentage of account equity, and represents the maximum risk of the entire basket.
The total risk never increases when additional grid orders are placed.

Q: Does each order have a different stop loss?
A: No. All market and pending orders share a single stop loss, calculated from the initial entry.

Q: Which markets can this EA be used on?
A: The EA can be used on Forex, Gold, Indices, and CFD instruments, provided the broker supports MetaTrader 5 and pending orders on the selected symbol.

Q: Is this EA suitable for prop firm trading?
A: Yes. The EA is designed with strict risk control and capital protection, making it suitable for environments with strict rules such as prop firms.

Q: Can I close all positions manually?
A: Yes. The CLOSE ALL button allows you to immediately close all basket positions and delete pending orders.

Q: Can I use the EA on multiple charts or symbols?
A: Yes, but it is recommended to run one EA instance per symbol.
The EA manages only positions opened with its own Magic Number.

Q: Does this EA guarantee profits?
A: No. This is a trade management utility, not a trading system.
All results depend entirely on the trader’s decisions and strategy.

Q: Is optimization or backtesting required?
A: No. This EA does not include an automated strategy.
Its parameters relate to risk management and execution logic, which can be adjusted to the trader’s personal approach.

📌 Important Note

Before renting this product, please ensure you understand that this tool assists trade management and does not provide trading signals.



Produtos recomendados
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versão 2025 249$ Apenas para os primeiros 5 compradores! Sinal ao Vivo Verifique o desempenho ao vivo do Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Estratégia de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced é uma versão aprimorada da estratégia Sonic R, automatizando operações com base na Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e incorporando algoritmos avançados para maximizar o desempenho. Timeframes: M15, M30 Pares suportados: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Estilo de Trading: Swing Trading - Retrações e
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - concebido para abrir negociações! Este é um robô comercial que utiliza algoritmos especiais inovadores e avançados para calcular os seus valores, o seu assistente no mundo dos mercados financeiros. Utilize o nosso conjunto de indicadores da série SolarTrade Suite para escolher melhor o momento de lançamento deste robô. Veja os nossos outros produtos da série SolarTrade Suite na parte inferior da descrição. Quer navegar com confiança
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Trend Trading - Capital Protection - Optimized for Strong Trends Supertrend G5 Prime is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to exploit strong market trends while protecting capital with professional risk management tools. The EA uses the Supertrend indicator combined with an EMA 200 filter on the D1 timeframe to open trades only in the direction of the main trend. Core strategy - Entry signals: Open BUY when Supertrend shifts to uptrend. Open SELL when Supert
ORKA Forex High Energy eurjpy mt5 ict killzones
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (3)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Esse Expert Advisor foi projetado, desenvolvido e otimizado especialmente para seu próprio uso. Trata-se de um poderoso Expert Advisor (EA) para aproveitar as melhores e maiores oportunidades no símbolo EURJPY, em todas as fases da tendência, do início ao fim, no período de tempo H1 e na plataforma MT5. Precisão, desempenho e consistência impressionantes nos backtests dos últimos 3 anos. O EA funciona como um caçador, um franco-atirador, analisando o movimento do
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Experts
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
Gold Zenix
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
Apresentamos a ZENIX EA — O seu companheiro de elite no mercado do ouro Bem-vindo ao ZENIX — o Expert Advisor de última geração criado exclusivamente para XAU/USD (Ouro). O ZENIX não é apenas um sistema de negociação automatizado — é um motor de precisão construído com uma missão: Dominar o mercado do ouro com inteligência, adaptabilidade e poder. ***Preço limitado - A terminar em breve*** O próximo preço aumenta para 200,46 $ Não perca esta oportunidade de garantir o "Zenix" com desc
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Grid Close System
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Experts
ZAB Grid EA - Automated Trading Tool for High Volatility Markets Product Description ZAB Grid EA is an automated trading program developed for various financial markets with price volatility. This EA is suitable for trading instruments such as gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL), indices like S&P500, and even stocks. It employs a price grid strategy that helps you trade with a systematic approach and effective risk management. Key Features and Benefits Detailed Pre-Trade Planning The EA calculates and
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
A estratégia do robô é baseada na ensinada pelo Stormer. Segue a explicação da mesma: Quando o RSI fica abaixo de 25, compramos nos últimos 15 minutos do pregão a mercado e o stop de ganho fica na maior máxima dos dois últimos dias. Sendo o mesmo movimentado até ser atingido ou ir para baixo da entrada (quando encerramos a posição a mercado, independente de termos atingido o número máximo de dias). Como utilizo? Configura o Lote e configure a hora e minuto que o EA deve operar. O mesmo só se
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
O S&P 500 Scalper Advisor é uma ferramenta inovadora desenvolvida para traders que desejam negociar com sucesso o Índice S&P 500. O índice é um dos indicadores mais utilizados e prestigiados do mercado de ações americano, abrangendo as 500 maiores empresas dos Estados Unidos. Peculiaridades: Soluções de negociação automatizadas:       O consultor é baseado em algoritmos avançados e análise técnica para adaptar automaticamente a estratégia às mudanças nas condições de mercado. Abordagem versátil:
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
OBTENHA OUTROS EAs DE GRAÇA!!! OBTENHA OUTROS EAs DE GRAÇA!!! OBTENHA OUTROS EAs DE GRAÇA!!! OBTENHA OUTROS EAs DE GRAÇA!!! OBTENHA OUTROS EAs DE GRAÇA!!! O RSI Grid é baseado nas condições de sobrecompra e sobrevenda do RSI e abre uma grade quando a negociação está no lado perdedor do mercado. O RSI fornece aos traders técnicos sinais sobre o momento de alta e baixa dos preços, e geralmente é plotado abaixo do gráfico do preço de um ativo. Um ativo é geralmente considerado sobrecomprado quand
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven vai ficar com valor promocional de lançamento até 08/12/2025 Esse Expert Advisor se adapta a qualquer ativo. Ele é universal.  O   Multi-Asset Scalper EA   é um sistema de trading automatizado profissional desenvolvido para a plataforma MetaTrader 5, projetado para operações de scalping em múltiplos ativos simultaneamente. A versão 8.2 incorpora tecnologia multi-timeframe com confirmação tripla e gestão de risco integrada. Arquitetura Técnica 1.   Sis
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
3 (1)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Rel
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
O Inside Bar e um é uma formação de vela de reversão / continuação, e é um dos padrões de Candle mais operados pelos trader. O Robô F1 permite que você configure diversas estratégias de trade, Day Trade ou swing trade, tendo como base de start o Inside Bar.   Esse padrão requer apenas duas velas para se apresentar. O Robô F1 se utiliza desse padrão extremamente eficiente para identificar as oportunidades de trading. Para tornar as operações mais efetivas ele conta com indicadores que podem ser c
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Experts
Hamster Scalping é um consultor de negociação totalmente automatizado que não usa martingale. Estratégia de escalpelamento noturno. O indicador RSI e o filtro ATR são usados ​​como entradas. O consultor requer um tipo de conta de cobertura. O acompanhamento do trabalho real, bem como meus outros desenvolvimentos, pode ser encontrado aqui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recomendações gerais Depósito mínimo de $ 100, use contas ECN com spread mínimo, configurações padrão para eu
Chanlun Master
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
Chanlun Master: A Fusion of Eastern Market Philosophy and Neural Networks Chanlun Master is a professional trading robot that combines the legendary Chinese theory of price movement with modern Deep Learning technologies. >>>>> ===== <<<<<< 35% Holiday Discount — Grab It Now for $210! >>>>> ===== <<<<<< History: What is Chanlun? In 2006, a mysterious trader appeared in the Chinese segment of the internet under the pseudonym Chan Shi ("Zen Master"). He published a series of articles describi
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 é uma ferramenta de trading automatizada sofisticada projetada para MetaTrader 5, que utiliza cruzamentos de médias móveis para capturar reversões de tendência e pontos de entrada potenciais. Este consultor especialista oferece aos traders uma solução versátil com configurações personalizáveis, garantindo execução precisa das negociações e gerenciamento robusto de riscos. Extensivamente testado, proporciona métodos de entrada eficientes, regras de saída flexíveis e
Black Move MT5
Sarfraz
Experts
Black Move MT5 is a sophisticated trading algorithm for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to eliminate emotional decision-making and execute trades based on pure mathematical analysis. It employs an adaptive, dual-mode strategy to identify and capitalize on high-probability opportunities in various market conditions. This EA is built for traders who seek a reliable automated solution that can navigate both trending and corrective market phases. Live Monitoring:  Coming Soon>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Cor
The ORB Guardian
Cedric Landry Shema
Experts
ORB Guardian – Breakout de Abertura + Proteção para Prop Firms EA rápido e confiável para desafios de prop firms e trading intradiário disciplinado. Sem martingale. Sem grid. Execução 100% baseada em regras. Por que escolher ORB Guardian • Sincronização automática de operações com nosso diário de trading profissional • Entradas automáticas de Opening Range Breakout • Modo de um sinal ou confirmação • Proteção integrada (drawdown diário/semanal/mensal/total) • Parada automática ao atingir limite
NOUX Forex Shield gbpjpy mt5 ict fgv
Damiem Marchand De Campos
5 (1)
Experts
EXPERT for YOUR OWN ACCOUNT - Esse Expert Advisor foi projetado, desenvolvido e otimizado especialmente para seu próprio uso. Trata-se de um poderoso Expert Advisor (EA) para aproveitar as melhores e maiores oportunidades no símbolo GBPJPY, em todas as fases da tendência, do início ao fim, no período de tempo H1 e na plataforma MT5. Precisão, desempenho e consistência impressionantes nos backtests dos últimos 3 anos. O EA funciona como um caçador, um franco-atirador, analisando o movimento do
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilitários
Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilitários
Live Forex Signals é projetado para negociação em sinais do site   https://live-forex-signals.com/en e https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parâmetro Nome de usuário e senha se você tiver uma assinatura para sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com. então você deve preencher esses parâmetros com suas credenciais; se não houver assinatura, deixe os campos em branco; Comment   Comentário sobre transações abertas Risk   r
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilitários
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitários
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilitários
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilitários
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA é uma ferramenta de automação de negociação de ponta, projetada para dar aos traders de Forex uma vantagem incomparável no mercado. Construída com base em uma poderosa estratégia quantitativa, ela analisa a distribuição de frequência da amplitude diárias de preços, aproveitando dados históricos para criar uma grade operacional altamente otimizada. Ao contrário dos sistemas convencionais de negociação em grade, o Autogrids EA modela estrategicamente as distribuições de
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Utilitários
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilitários
Uma série de produtos sob marca FiboPlusWave Um sistema comercial pronto baseado nas  ondas de Elliott e níveis de Fibonacci . Simples e de fácil acesso. Exibição de marcação das ondas de Elliott (opção geral ou alternativa) em um gráfico. Construção dos níveis horizontais, linhas de apoio e resistência, canal. Sobreposição dos níveis de Fibonacci para as ondas 1, 3, 5, A Sistema de alerta (no ecrã, E-Mail, Push notificações).    Particularidade s : sem se aprofundar na teoria das ondas de Ellio
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilitários
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Virtual Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitários
Utilitário para negociação semi-automática. Aplica níveis dinâmicos para definir ordens de stop, stop loss, take profit e trailing stop invisíveis para o corretor. Adequado para trabalhar com qualquer corretor, incluindo corretores dos EUA com um requisito de FIFO. Versão MT4 do link do consultor As negociações podem ser abertas usando botões ou linhas. Para que o consultor abra uma posição ao longo da linha: desenhe uma linha no gráfico e renomeie-a. Quando o preço o ultrapassar, o EA exec
GRID for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitários
GRID para MT5 é uma ferramenta conveniente para aqueles que negociam com uma grade de ordens, projetada para negociação rápida e confortável nos mercados financeiros FOREX. GRID for MT5 possui um painel personalizável com todos os parâmetros necessários. Adequado para comerciantes experientes e iniciantes. Trabalha com qualquer corretor, incluindo corretores americanos com um requisito de FIFO - em primeiro lugar, para fechar negócios abertos anteriormente. A grade de pedidos pode ser fixa - os
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Utilitários
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Utilitários
Automatizei as suas estratégias comerciais para o uso do binário em MT5 e com o nosso Mt5BridgeBinary enviei as ordens à sua conta Binária e inclino-me: comece a fazer funcionar este caminho do fácil! Os aconselhadores peritos são fáceis formar, otimizar e realizar testes de robustez; também no teste podemos projetar a sua rentabilidade de longo prazo, por isso criamos Mt5BridgeBinary para unir as suas estratégias melhores ao Binário. Características: - Pode usar tantas estratégias como desej
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Utilitários
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Utilitários
O utilitário para negociação semiautomática, gerenciamento de ordens, também pode ser usado para restaurar posições não lucrativas na conta. Tem a função de reduzir o saque na conta pela sobreposição de ordens não lucrativas. Ele pode trabalhar com pedidos manuais, pedidos abertos no painel ou pedidos abertos por outro Expert Advisor. Possui um mínimo de parâmetros, é fácil de configurar, funciona com qualquer número de pedidos. Para testar, use o modo visual no testador de estratégia. Versão
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
Utilitários
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
SystemLiveMxPips
Harold Alonso Hernandez
Utilitários
Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
Utilitários
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
Utilitários
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilitários
Salvando dados do livro de pedidos. Utilitário de repetição de dados: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/71640 Biblioteca para uso no testador de estratégia: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/81409 Talvez, então, apareça uma biblioteca para utilizar os dados salvos no testador de estratégia, dependendo do interesse neste desenvolvimento. Agora, há desenvolvimentos desse tipo usando memória compartilhada, quando apenas uma cópia dos dados está na RAM. Isso não apenas resolve o problema
Mt5 bot for Binance
Ugur Ucak
5 (2)
Utilitários
Bot Mt5 para Binance Future (Expert) O sistema está funcionando no mercado Binance Future. Você pode integrá-lo facilmente ao seu próprio código para automatizar as operações. O painel de operação manual está disponível. Hedge mod compatível. Todas as operações podem ser feitas manualmente na tela. É a maneira mais eficaz de controlar muitas criptomoedas ao mesmo tempo. A tela é do tipo modelo com tela binance. Você pode baixar o arquivo de modelo no link. https://drive.google.com/file/
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Utilitários
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
Utilitários
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
Utilitários
Make sure to join our Discord community over at www.Robertsfx.com , you can also buy the EA at robertsfx.com WIN NO MATTER IN WHICH DIRECTION THE PRICE MOVES This robot wins no matter in which direction the price moves by following changing direction depending on in which direction price moves. This is the most free way of trading to this date. So you win no matter which direction it moves (when price moves to either of the red lines as seen on the screenshot, it wins with the profit target you
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
Utilitários
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilitários
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
Utilitários
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
Utilitários
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Mais do autor
Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard
Daniele Bonann
Utilitários
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5 Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time. This product is an analysis and decision-support tool . It does not generate trading signals , does not open trades , and does not guarantee profits . What the Indicator Does Analyzes market conditions and classi
FlyWithGold Trend Filter Dashboard
Daniele Bonann
Utilitários
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5 Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time. This product is an analysis and decision-support tool . It does not generate trading signals , does not open trades , and does not guarantee profits . What the Indicator Does Analyzes market conditions and classi
Atr Grid Controller
Daniele Bonann
Utilitários
ATR Grid Risk Controller – Trade Management Utility ATR Grid Risk Controller   is a   manual trade execution and risk management Expert Advisor , designed for discretionary traders and prop firm traders who require   strict risk control, precision, and execution discipline . This EA   does NOT generate trading signals ,   does NOT decide when to enter , and   does NOT use martingale or lot multiplication . The trader keeps full control of trade decisions, while the EA handles   risk calculati
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário