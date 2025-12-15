Prop Firm Grid Controller

ATR Grid Risk Controller is a manual trade execution and risk management Expert Advisor, designed for discretionary traders and prop firm traders who require strict risk control, precision, and execution discipline.

This EA does NOT generate trading signals, does NOT decide when to enter, and does NOT use martingale or lot multiplication.
The trader keeps full control of trade decisions, while the EA handles risk calculation and execution logic only.

🔹 Main Features

✔️ Fixed total risk per basket (%)
Risk is calculated once based on account equity and never increases.

✔️ Single Stop Loss for all positions
All market and pending orders share the same stop loss, calculated from the initial entry price.

✔️ ATR-based grid spacing
Grid entries are distributed according to real market volatility.

✔️ Proportional lot sizing (no martingale)
Total position size is divided into equal parts. No lot multiplication.

✔️ Automatic break-even at +R
Stop loss is moved to the basket average price after reaching a predefined profit level.

✔️ Basket close at +R total profit
All positions can be closed automatically when total profit reaches a multiple of initial risk.

✔️ Optional EMA 50 basket target
Ideal for mean reversion and pullback strategies.

✔️ Manual control buttons
BUY GRID – SELL GRID – CLOSE ALL directly from the chart.

🔹 What this EA does NOT do

❌ No automatic entries
❌ No martingale or recovery logic
❌ No profit guarantees
❌ Does not replace the trader

🔹 Intended for

  • Discretionary traders

  • Prop firm traders

  • Mean reversion strategies

  • Traders focused on risk control and execution discipline

⚠️ Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a trade management utility, not a fully automated trading system.
Trading results depend entirely on the trader’s decisions.

❓ FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this Expert Advisor open trades automatically?
A: No. This EA does not generate trading signals and does not open trades automatically.
The trader manually starts the grid using the BUY GRID or SELL GRID buttons.

Q: Does this EA use martingale or lot multiplication?
A: No. The total position size is divided into equal parts across grid entries.
There is no martingale, recovery, or lot multiplication logic.

Q: How is risk calculated?
A: Risk is calculated once, as a percentage of account equity, and represents the maximum risk of the entire basket.
The total risk never increases when additional grid orders are placed.

Q: Does each order have a different stop loss?
A: No. All market and pending orders share a single stop loss, calculated from the initial entry.

Q: Which markets can this EA be used on?
A: The EA can be used on Forex, Gold, Indices, and CFD instruments, provided the broker supports MetaTrader 5 and pending orders on the selected symbol.

Q: Is this EA suitable for prop firm trading?
A: Yes. The EA is designed with strict risk control and capital protection, making it suitable for environments with strict rules such as prop firms.

Q: Can I close all positions manually?
A: Yes. The CLOSE ALL button allows you to immediately close all basket positions and delete pending orders.

Q: Can I use the EA on multiple charts or symbols?
A: Yes, but it is recommended to run one EA instance per symbol.
The EA manages only positions opened with its own Magic Number.

Q: Does this EA guarantee profits?
A: No. This is a trade management utility, not a trading system.
All results depend entirely on the trader’s decisions and strategy.

Q: Is optimization or backtesting required?
A: No. This EA does not include an automated strategy.
Its parameters relate to risk management and execution logic, which can be adjusted to the trader’s personal approach.

📌 Important Note

Before renting this product, please ensure you understand that this tool assists trade management and does not provide trading signals.



