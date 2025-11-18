Fly With Gold Trend Filter Dashboard
- Daniele Bonann
- Versão: 3.50
- Atualizado: 25 novembro 2025
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO
Market Condition & Trend Analysis Dashboard for MT4 / MT5
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO is a professional market condition analysis indicator designed to help traders identify trend, range (lateral), and neutral market phases in real time.
This product is an analysis and decision-support tool.
It does not generate trading signals, does not open trades, and does not guarantee profits.
What the Indicator Does
Analyzes market conditions and classifies them into:
Trend
Lateral / Range
Neutral
Displays the current market direction (Long / Short / Flat)
Provides a clear dashboard view of market state and volatility conditions
Can be used as a filter for discretionary trading, semi-automatic systems, or Expert Advisors
Analysis Logic
The dashboard combines multiple analytical components, including:
Bollinger Bands expansion and contraction
ATR relative to historical volatility
ADX strength evaluation
Short-term volatility structure
These elements are combined to provide a contextual market assessment, not trade entries.
Algorithmic & Visual Modes
Algorithmic Mode (for EA integration):
The indicator exposes logical states that can be read via iCustom , such as:
Trend / Lateral / Neutral state
Market direction
Trend vs range percentage
Visual Mode (for discretionary traders):
All information is displayed in a clean and readable dashboard designed for real-time analysis.
Alerts & Notifications
Optional on-screen alerts
Optional push notifications when market conditions change
Alerts are informational only and do not represent trade signals.
Practical Use Cases
Fly With Gold – Scenario Dashboard PRO can be used to:
Filter unfavorable market conditions
Avoid trading during strong directional phases when using range strategies
Assist discretionary decision-making
Support semi-automatic or automated strategies as a market condition filter
Supported Markets & Timeframes
Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD)
Suitable for Forex pairs, indices, and CFDs
Works on all timeframes from M5 to H4
Technical Characteristics
No repainting
Real-time calculation
Lightweight and CPU-efficient
Clear, high-contrast dashboard layout
Compatible with multi-chart setups
Available for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
Demo Version
A demo version is available through the MetaTrader Strategy Tester, as managed automatically by MQL5.
Disclaimer
This product is a technical analysis utility, not a trading system.
Trading involves risk, and all trading decisions remain the sole responsibility of the user.
Support
For assistance or usage questions, you may contact the author via Telegram:
https://t.me/xhunterx86