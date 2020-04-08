Binary Connect Turbo is a professional indicator designed for Binary Options trading, specifically optimized for the M5 Timeframe. It combines powerful reversal logic (RSI + Bollinger Bands) with a smart Martingale Dashboard to help you make data-driven decisions.

This tool is perfect for traders who need Early Signal Detection. Arrows appear on the current candle to give you enough time to prepare for the trade entry. It also features a built-in Large Countdown Timer and a News Guard System to keep your trading safe.

🚀 Key Features:

Early Signal System: Signals are generated on the current candle . This allows you to prepare your trade on your platform before the candle closes.

Signals are generated on the . This allows you to prepare your trade on your platform before the candle closes. Martingale Dashboard: Real-time statistics showing Wins, Losses, and Survival Rate based on your Martingale steps (Default: Max 6).

Real-time statistics showing Wins, Losses, and Survival Rate based on your Martingale steps (Default: Max 6). Large Red Timer: A bold, high-visibility countdown timer helps you execute trades exactly at the 00:00 second mark.

A bold, high-visibility countdown timer helps you execute trades exactly at the 00:00 second mark. News Guard: Detects abnormal volatility and pauses signals to prevent trading during news spikes (Default: OFF for Safe Mode).

Detects abnormal volatility and pauses signals to prevent trading during news spikes (Default: OFF for Safe Mode). Auto-Color Chart: Automatically transforms your chart into a professional Neon style (Lime/Red) for clarity.

⚙️ How to Trade:

CALL (Green Arrow): Prepare when Price breaks Lower Band + RSI Oversold. Enter at the Open of the Next Candle .

Prepare when Price breaks Lower Band + RSI Oversold. Enter at the Open of the . PUT (Red Arrow): Prepare when Price breaks Upper Band + RSI Overbought. Enter at the Open of the Next Candle .

Prepare when Price breaks Upper Band + RSI Overbought. Enter at the Open of the . Important: Since signals appear on the current candle, wait for the countdown to reach 2-3 seconds. If the arrow remains, TAKE THE TRADE!

🛠️ Input Parameters:

RSI Period: Sensitivity of the signal (Default: 9 for Turbo mode).

Sensitivity of the signal (Default: 9 for Turbo mode). News Filter: Enable/Disable the volatility guard.

Enable/Disable the volatility guard. Max Martingale: Steps limit for Win Rate calculation (Default: 6).

Steps limit for Win Rate calculation (Default: 6). Dashboard Settings: Customize visibility and colors.

_____________________________________

✅ Recommended Settings: