WindowTrader

WindowTrader utilizes the ICT Silver Bullet developed by Michael Huddleston (Inner Circle Trader). The bot focuses on capturing short-term, high-momentum price movements during specific, high-liquidity one-hour windows in the trading day. 

Core concept 

  • Time-Based: The strategy is strictly applied during three specific, one-hour trading windows daily (New York local time):
    • London Open: 3:00 AM – 4:00 AM EST
    • New York AM Session: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM EST
    • New York PM Session: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST
  • Liquidity: The market is viewed as moving between areas of high liquidity (Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL) above old highs and Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL) below old lows), where stop-loss orders are clustered.
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVGs): A key concept used for entry. An FVG is an inefficiency or price imbalance created when the price moves rapidly with momentum, leaving a "gap" on the chart. The strategy anticipates that price will retrace to fill this gap before continuing its move.
  • Displacement: A strong, fast price move that confirms institutional activity and often creates a Fair Value Gap.
