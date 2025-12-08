Power To Move

 Power To Move (PTM) – The Market Energy Engine

Stop guessing direction. Start measuring Power.


Trading is not just about Up or Down; it is about  Energy. A market without energy is a trap.

Power To Move (PTM) is a statistical "Physics Engine" for your chart. It integrates  Price Action, Volume, and Range into a single Energy Vector.


Instead of lagging indicators, PTM tells you the current thermodynamic state of the market:

  1. Expansion (Green Zone): Energy is entering the system. Trends are valid, breakouts are real.

  2. Contraction (Red/Gray Zone): Energy is leaving the system. The market is "Dead" or "Resting."


    How to Interpret (The 7 States):

    • THE GREEN ZONE (Expansion - Look for Entries)

      • 🟢  Strong (Lime): Maximum Power. The "Gamma Blast." Institutional money is aggressively driving Price, Volume, and Range.  Best for Breakouts.

      • 🔵  Medium (Aqua): Healthy Power. The trend is actively fueled.  Best for Continuation.

      •   Weak (Teal): Churning Power. High effort, but mixed results.

      • 🌱  Waking (Dark Green): The "Ignition." The market is just waking up from a sleep state.  Watch for early entries.

    • THE RED ZONE (Contraction - Stay Out)

      • 🔴  Dead (Red): The "Coma." Statistical extreme low energy. Trading here is suicide.

      • 🟠  Quiet (Orange): Cooling down. Volatility is shrinking.

      • 🔘  Neutral (Gray): Noise. No significant activity.


      Features:

      • Math Engine: (Price, Volume, Range).

      • Lookback: Fully adjustable dynamic period (Default: 20).

      • Alerts: Pop-up, Push Notification, and Email on State Transitions 

      • Visuals: Auto-scaling Histogram with clamped visuals to prevent distortion from news spikes.

      • Compatibility: Works on all timeframes (M1 scalping to Monthly investing) and all assets (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals).


