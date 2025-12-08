Power To Move
- Indicateurs
- Paul Edunyu Carissimo
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Power To Move (PTM) – The Market Energy Engine
Stop guessing direction. Start measuring Power.
Trading is not just about Up or Down; it is about Energy. A market without energy is a trap.
Power To Move (PTM) is a statistical "Physics Engine" for your chart. It integrates Price Action, Volume, and Range into a single Energy Vector.
Instead of lagging indicators, PTM tells you the current thermodynamic state of the market:
-
Expansion (Green Zone): Energy is entering the system. Trends are valid, breakouts are real.
-
Contraction (Red/Gray Zone): Energy is leaving the system. The market is "Dead" or "Resting."
How to Interpret (The 7 States):
-
THE GREEN ZONE (Expansion - Look for Entries)
-
🟢 Strong (Lime): Maximum Power. The "Gamma Blast." Institutional money is aggressively driving Price, Volume, and Range. Best for Breakouts.
-
🔵 Medium (Aqua): Healthy Power. The trend is actively fueled. Best for Continuation.
-
⚪ Weak (Teal): Churning Power. High effort, but mixed results.
-
🌱 Waking (Dark Green): The "Ignition." The market is just waking up from a sleep state. Watch for early entries.
-
-
THE RED ZONE (Contraction - Stay Out)
-
🔴 Dead (Red): The "Coma." Statistical extreme low energy. Trading here is suicide.
-
🟠 Quiet (Orange): Cooling down. Volatility is shrinking.
-
🔘 Neutral (Gray): Noise. No significant activity.
-
Features:
-
Math Engine: (Price, Volume, Range).
-
Lookback: Fully adjustable dynamic period (Default: 20).
-
Alerts: Pop-up, Push Notification, and Email on State Transitions
-
Visuals: Auto-scaling Histogram with clamped visuals to prevent distortion from news spikes.
-
Compatibility: Works on all timeframes (M1 scalping to Monthly investing) and all assets (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Metals).