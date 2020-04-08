ESTruePivot

ESTruePivot – Advanced Pivot & Fractal Noise Filter

ESTruePivot is a next-generation pivot detection engine designed to identify true market turning points with exceptional precision. It removes weak fractals, filters chart noise, and highlights only the most meaningful peaks and bottoms — making it ideal for professional price-action and structural analysis.

Unlike traditional fractal indicators or ZigZag tools, ESTruePivot uses an advanced smart-replacement algorithm that continuously evaluates new bars and replaces previous pivots only when stronger structural swings appear. This results in clean, reliable swing mapping without repainting confirmed pivot points.

Key Features

  • High-precision pivot detection using enhanced two-sided fractal logic
  • Smart noise filtering system to eliminate weak and meaningless fractals
  • Auto-replacement mechanism (stronger pivots replace weaker ones automatically)
  • Three display modes: Line / Arrows / Both
  • No repaint of confirmed pivots — structurally safe and reliable
  • Clean visualization with optional line connection between pivots
  • Ultra-lightweight and suitable for all timeframes and symbols

🎯 What You Can Use It For

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) structure mapping
  • Trend reversal identification
  • Liquidity grab detection
  • Swing trading & intraday timing
  • Market structure classification (HH, HL, LH, LL)
  • Filtering false breakouts
  • Improving entries & exits with reliable swing points

📌 Input Parameters Explained

1. InPeriod (default: 5)

Defines how many bars on each side of the pivot must be higher/lower for the point to be considered a valid peak or bottom.
Lower values: more pivots (more sensitivity)
Higher values: fewer, stronger pivots

2. Display Mode

  • MODE_LINE – Connects pivots with a line only
  • MODE_ARROWS – Shows arrows only (bottom ↑ and top ↓)
  • MODE_BOTH – Shows both the line and arrows

3. LineColor

The color of the pivot connection line (DRAW_SECTION).

4. UpColor

The color of the arrow at bottom pivots.

5. DownColor

The color of the arrow at top pivots.

📂 Included in Package

  • Indicator file: ESTruePivot.ex5
  • Parameter descriptions
  • Usage tips

💬 Support & Contact

Author: Elias Esmail
MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eliasusa00/
WhatsApp: +967771902342
Instagram: @e0.s_

🚀 Take your market structure analysis to the next level with ESTruePivot.

Accurate swings = Better decisions = More consistency.

