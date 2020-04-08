ESTruePivot
- 指标
- Elias Mahfood Taher Esmail
- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 12 十二月 2025
- 激活: 5
ESTruePivot is a next-generation pivot detection engine designed to identify true market turning points with exceptional precision. It removes weak fractals, filters chart noise, and highlights only the most meaningful peaks and bottoms — making it ideal for professional price-action and structural analysis.
Unlike traditional fractal indicators or ZigZag tools, ESTruePivot uses an advanced smart-replacement algorithm that continuously evaluates new bars and replaces previous pivots only when stronger structural swings appear. This results in clean, reliable swing mapping without repainting confirmed pivot points.
✨ Key Features
- High-precision pivot detection using enhanced two-sided fractal logic
- Smart noise filtering system to eliminate weak and meaningless fractals
- Auto-replacement mechanism (stronger pivots replace weaker ones automatically)
- Three display modes: Line / Arrows / Both
- No repaint of confirmed pivots — structurally safe and reliable
- Clean visualization with optional line connection between pivots
- Ultra-lightweight and suitable for all timeframes and symbols
🎯 What You Can Use It For
- Smart Money Concepts (SMC) structure mapping
- Trend reversal identification
- Liquidity grab detection
- Swing trading & intraday timing
- Market structure classification (HH, HL, LH, LL)
- Filtering false breakouts
- Improving entries & exits with reliable swing points
📌 Input Parameters Explained
1. InPeriod (default: 5)
Defines how many bars on each side of the pivot must be higher/lower for the point to be considered a valid peak or bottom.
Lower values: more pivots (more sensitivity)
Higher values: fewer, stronger pivots
2. Display Mode
- MODE_LINE – Connects pivots with a line only
- MODE_ARROWS – Shows arrows only (bottom ↑ and top ↓)
- MODE_BOTH – Shows both the line and arrows
3. LineColor
The color of the pivot connection line (DRAW_SECTION).
4. UpColor
The color of the arrow at bottom pivots.
5. DownColor
The color of the arrow at top pivots.
📂 Included in Package
- Indicator file: ESTruePivot.ex5
- Parameter descriptions
- Usage tips
💬 Support & Contact
Author: Elias Esmail
MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eliasusa00/
WhatsApp: +967771902342
Instagram: @e0.s_
🚀 Take your market structure analysis to the next level with ESTruePivot.
Accurate swings = Better decisions = More consistency.