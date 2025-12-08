ESTruePivot is a next-generation pivot detection engine designed to identify true market turning points with exceptional precision. It removes weak fractals, filters chart noise, and highlights only the most meaningful peaks and bottoms — making it ideal for professional price-action and structural analysis.

Unlike traditional fractal indicators or ZigZag tools, ESTruePivot uses an advanced smart-replacement algorithm that continuously evaluates new bars and replaces previous pivots only when stronger structural swings appear. This results in clean, reliable swing mapping without repainting confirmed pivot points.

✨ Key Features

High-precision pivot detection using enhanced two-sided fractal logic

Smart noise filtering system to eliminate weak and meaningless fractals

Auto-replacement mechanism (stronger pivots replace weaker ones automatically)

Three display modes: Line / Arrows / Both

No repaint of confirmed pivots — structurally safe and reliable

Clean visualization with optional line connection between pivots

Ultra-lightweight and suitable for all timeframes and symbols

🎯 What You Can Use It For

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) structure mapping

Trend reversal identification

Liquidity grab detection

Swing trading & intraday timing

Market structure classification (HH, HL, LH, LL)

Filtering false breakouts

Improving entries & exits with reliable swing points

📌 Input Parameters Explained

1. InPeriod (default: 5)

Defines how many bars on each side of the pivot must be higher/lower for the point to be considered a valid peak or bottom.

Lower values: more pivots (more sensitivity)

Higher values: fewer, stronger pivots

2. Display Mode

MODE_LINE – Connects pivots with a line only

– Connects pivots with a line only MODE_ARROWS – Shows arrows only (bottom ↑ and top ↓)

– Shows arrows only (bottom ↑ and top ↓) MODE_BOTH – Shows both the line and arrows

3. LineColor

The color of the pivot connection line (DRAW_SECTION).

4. UpColor

The color of the arrow at bottom pivots.

5. DownColor

The color of the arrow at top pivots.

📂 Included in Package

Indicator file: ESTruePivot.ex5

Parameter descriptions

Usage tips

💬 Support & Contact

Author: Elias Esmail

MQL5 Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eliasusa00/

WhatsApp: +967771902342

Instagram: @e0.s_

Accurate swings = Better decisions = More consistency.