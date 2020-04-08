Swing Points Liquidity

Product Description: Swing Points & Liquidity (MT5)

What it does:
This indicator automatically identifies significant "Swing Highs" and "Swing Lows" (Fractals) on your chart. It assumes that these points represent  Liquidity (where Stop Losses and Buy/Sell stops are resting) or  Supply and Demand Zones.

  • When a Swing High is formed, it projects a  Red Box/Line to the right (Supply/Resistance).

  • When a Swing Low is formed, it projects a  Green Box/Line to the right (Demand/Support).

  • As price moves forward, these lines extend until price touches ("fills") them, at which point the liquidity is considered "taken" or the zone "mitigated."

Key Features & Inputs Explanation

When you drag the indicator onto your chart, you will see the  Inputs tab. Here is how to configure them:

1. Swing Settings (Sensitivity)

  • Bars Right (inpSwingSizeR): The number of bars  after a high/low needed to confirm it.

    • Usage: Higher numbers (e.g., 10+) mean fewer, stronger zones. Lower numbers (e.g., 3-5) mean more zones, but they might be weaker.

  • Bars Left (inpSwingSizeL): The number of bars  before the high/low that must be lower/higher.

2. Display Settings (Visuals)

  • Show Boxes: Draws the rectangular Supply/Demand zone.

  • Show Lines: Draws a straight line from the exact pivot price.

  • Show Labels (Bubbles): Puts a small dot above/below the swing point to mark the exact origin.

  • Extend Until Fill:

    • True: The zone keeps stretching to the right until Price touches it.

    • False: The zone stays short (mostly for visual backtesting).

3. Conditions (Filtering)

  • Hide Filled (inpHideFilled):  (Important Feature)

    • True: Once price touches the line/box, it disappears from the chart. This keeps your chart clean and shows only "fresh" levels.

    • False: It keeps the old broken zones visible (ghost zones).

  • Volume > (inpVolTresh): Filters out swing points that happened on low volume. (e.g., if you set this to 500, swings formed on bars with <500 ticks won't show).

4. Appearance

  • Colors: You can customize the Red (Sell/Liquidity) and Green (Buy/Support) colors to match your chart theme.

  • Box Width: Controls how "thick" the rectangle is.

How to Use It for Trading

Here are three common ways to trade using this Product/Indicator:

Strategy A: The Retest (Supply & Demand)

  1. Wait for a  Swing Point to form and the indicator to draw a Box.

  2. Wait for price to move away, leaving the box "open."

  3. Entry: When price returns to the box later, look for a reversal candle.

  4. Why: You are trading the "Unfilled" order blocks.

Strategy B: Liquidity Runs (Targeting)

  1. If you are already in a trade, look at the  Lines generated by this indicator.

  2. Target: Use the nearest opposing Swing Point line as your Take Profit.

  3. Why: Market makers often push price to these levels to trigger stop losses (Liquidity) before reversing.


