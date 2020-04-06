Range Expansion Master
- Experts
- Edmund Hiza Mwasi
- Versão: 1.12
- Ativações: 8
🚀 Range Expansion Master EA
If you’re serious about consistency and prefer a calm, low-stress approach to trading, this EA fits you well. It rewards patience, discipline, and anyone looking to build steady passive income over time.
💡 Discover the Power of Precision Trading
The Range Expansion Master EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for MetaTrader.
It identifies price ranges, waits for powerful breakouts, and executes trades with speed and accuracy — all without you lifting a finger.
Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned trader, this EA takes the guesswork out of the markets and helps you capture more opportunities with less stress.
✨ Key Benefits
✅ Fully Automated Trading – Let the EA analyze, plan, and execute trades while you focus on what matters.
✅ Smart Range Detection – Finds strong breakout zones before the market moves.
✅ Dynamic Risk Control For Prop Firm Trading – Protects account with built-in money management, adaptive take profit and stops designed for prop firm.
✅ Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – Filters weak signals for higher win potential.
✅ Easy to Set Up – Clear interface, quick installation, and ready-to-trade presets.
⚙️ Main Parameters
|Parameter
|What It Does
|Lot Size
|Controls the trade volume per position.
|Risk Percentage
|Adjusts trade size based on account balance and risk appetite.
|Range Detection Period
|Defines how many candles are used to detect consolidation zones.
|Breakout Buffer
|Confirms a breakout by requiring price to move beyond a set distance.
|Stop Loss & Take Profit
|Automatically manage trade exits for balanced risk and reward.
|Trailing Stop
|Locks in profits as the trade moves in your favor.
|Trading Hours
|Restrict activity to high-liquidity sessions.
|Max Open Trades
|Prevents overexposure in volatile markets.
|News Filter
|Avoids trading during high-impact economic events.
🌍 Why Traders Love It
-
Works great on USDJPY(default),XAUUSD,GBPUSD,EURJPY.
-
Adaptable to short-term Day trading to long-term swing.
-
Consistent, emotion-free performance
-
Designed by traders, for traders — with real-world market logic
🔥 Take Control of Your Trading Today
Stop second-guessing your moves.
Let Range Expansion Master EA do the heavy lifting — so you can enjoy smarter, faster, and more confident trading.
👉 Get started today and watch your trading reach the next level. Grab it now before price increases.