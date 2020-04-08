Impulse MACD Indicator for MT5

Impulse MACD Indicator for MT5

Overview

The Impulse MACD indicator is a momentum-based tool designed to help traders identify shifts in price strength by combining smoothed moving averages, zero-lag calculations, and color-coded momentum states. It enhances the traditional MACD concept by incorporating adaptive high-low channel logic, delivering clearer directional bias and early momentum detection.

The indicator provides histogram coloring, a signal line, and integrated Buy/Sell signals based on momentum transitions. It is optimized for high-speed execution and supports automated testing and alert-driven workflows.

How It Works

The indicator calculates a smoothed mid-price momentum line and compares it to adaptive high–low bands. The difference between these components forms the Impulse MACD value.
Momentum color states change dynamically based on price interaction with the zero-lag moving average and high/low smoothed channels.

The histogram crossing the signal line generates actionable Buy/Sell signals, plotted directly in the subwindow.

Features

  • Zero-lag momentum engine for faster signal response.

  • Color-coded Impulse MACD histogram showing four distinct momentum states.

  • Signal line and MACD-style histogram for confirmation.

  • Automatic Buy and Sell arrow buffers based on momentum crossover logic.

  • Integrated alerts and push notifications for new signals.

  • Built-in backtesting panel that calculates Buy/Sell counts, win/loss results, and total win rate directly on chart.

  • Fully buffer-based design for high-speed processing and EA compatibility.

  • Works across all symbols and timeframes.

Inputs

  • MA Length: Controls the smoothing length applied to high and low channels.

  • Signal Length: Defines the smoothing of the MACD signal line.

Tester Section

  • Backtest toggle

  • Start date

  • Take Profit and Stop Loss in points

Alerts Section

  • Enable alerts

  • Enable push notifications

Usage

Use the Impulse MACD to identify:

  • Momentum shifts confirmed by histogram–signal crossovers

  • Early entries during accelerating trends

  • Weakening moves when momentum transitions into opposite states

  • Overextension or trend exhaustion through color changes

Traders can combine the indicator with price structure, volatility filters, or trend-following systems.

The built-in tester allows users to measure the performance of momentum signals directly on historical data without external tools.


