Gann Method Scan MT5

5

- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) - It is enabled for 4 purchases.

Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions!

- Non-repaint, No lag

- I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support.

- Lifetime update free

Gann Gold EA MT5

Introduction

W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional chart patterns. This method integrates geometry, time cycles, and even astrology to predict market movements accurately.

Gann showed the price and time move in harmony. It forms predictable angles and patterns. By analyzing these elements, traders should identify support, resistance, and trend reversals. 

Gann Method Scanner uses Gann techniques with easy signals for traders.


Gann Method Scanner Indicator

It is easy for a trader to recognize patterns on scanner chart by scanning many charts and time frames in same time without trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically scan all symbols and time frames to find possible patterns in one chart.

Scan, Fibonacci calculations and pattern recognition are completely done by Gann Method Scanner indicator; All you do is "press the scan button". It sends alert and push notification on your mobile.


Advantages

      - Lifetime update free

      - Non-repaint

      - No lag


How To Work

Default setting is best practice and you can just add it on chart and use Gann Method Scanner indicator, then you have signals with entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit by clear signal to decide a strong trade.




Comentários 2
Thitikorn Chueapirom
94
Thitikorn Chueapirom 2025.11.30 13:35 
 

This tool is a good companion on the trading journey.

Kittisak Waingtanjuntra
181
Kittisak Waingtanjuntra 2025.11.08 17:04 
 

I really like how it works — it’s neat and generates profits in a reasonable way. At the very least, it gives me a clear direction and helps me make better decisions. It really saves me a lot of headaches!

