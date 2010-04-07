Live Orderbook

Live OrderBook, Another high-level tool by Ziwox

Order Book

An order book is an electronic list of buy and sell orders for a specific asset, organized by price level. It provides real-time data on market depth, showing the amount of pending orders including the specific levels at which they have set their stop loss and take profits. This tool is crucial for traders as it helps them understand the supply and demand dynamics of the asset, identify potential support and resistance levels, and gauge market sentiment.

The Order Book is segmented into two distinct parts. The left side is sell orders and the right side is buy orders. Orders above the current price are Buy stops and sell limits and orders below the Ask price are Buy limits and Sell stops. These levels  including all Buy and Sell orders and their Takeprofits and Stop losses.


Position Book

The Position Book, focuses on displaying the open trades of market participants and shows the current positions held by traders. It indicates whether traders are net long or net short on an asset.

It is instrumental in revealing active trading positions, thereby allowing traders to discern market trends based on the positions that have yet to be closed.


Why you need it?

The Order Book serves as a crucial resource for Forex traders, offering insight into market sentiment and the behaviors of other market participants. ​ By examining the Order Book, traders can identify support and resistance levels, which are essential for making informed trading decisions. Additionally, the Order Book is considered a leading indicator, which means it provides signals for potential price movements before they occur, aiding traders in optimizing their entry and exit strategies.

The Position Book is similarly significant as it reveals the currently open positions of traders, providing valuable insights into market sentiment. By studying these open trades, traders can better gauge the mood of the market and make predictions about future price movements. This information enables traders to manage risk more effectively by aligning their strategies with prevailing market trends.


Practical Application of Order Book Signals

  1. Market Sentiment: Both the order book and the position book provide insights into market sentiment. The order book shows the current buying and selling interest, while the position book reveals the prevailing trader positions.
  2. Forecasting Movements: By analyzing the data from these books, traders can predict potential upward or downward pressure. A large number of buy orders at a certain level could indicate strong support, while a large number of sell orders might signal resistance.
  3. Strategic Planning: Traders can use the information to plan their entry and exit points. Understanding where significant and large accumulations orders are placed helps in avoiding stop hunting and optimizing trade execution as these often signal target levels where price may gravitate.
  4. Support and Resistance: High concentrations of Take Profit or Limit orders can signal support or resistance levels. The absence of Stop Losses around these levels increases their reliability.
  5. Losing Trades: Analyzing clusters of losing trades in the right order book can suggest areas where prices may bounce back upward once those positions are closed.
  6. Winning Trades: Conversely, a substantial presence of winning trades may indicate a potential market reversal, as rapid closures could push prices in the opposite direction.


Inputs parameters

NAME NAME Description
 1  Symbol Prefix
 If your broker or account has a specific character for symbol as a prefix like "eurusd.e", you must enter it here like ".e"
 2  Symbol Suffiex  If your broker or account has a specific character for symbol as suffix, you must enter it here
 3  X position of drawing chart  Shift the drawing orders or positions on chart in X position
 4  Size of long/short boxes  Resize the Order histogram bar size by this number
 5  Orders book or Positions book  Sellect which type of data do you like to get from API, Orders or Positions
 6  Long order/position color  Style the Long orders and positions color
 7  Short order/position color  Style the Short orders and positions color
 8
  Positions in profit color  Style the color of positions in profit
 9  Positions in loss color   Style the color of positions in loss


Notic:

  • The main data is received by the OANDA
  • OrderBook Data is updated every 1 hour and represents the latest 24 hours of market


OrderBook and PositionBook data just available for these pairs:

EURAUD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD

USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY

GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD

AUDJPY, AUDUSD

NZDUSD

XAUUSD, XAGUSD

To get data from our servers, you must add this address in your Allow Webrequest link:
https: //www. ziwox.info


LEARN AND READ MORE IN DETAILS

Produtos recomendados
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Semi Auto Recovery Zone Full Order
Sirinya Pakkaman
Utilitários
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false; Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use. Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true; Set Setting_Tra
Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
5 (1)
Utilitários
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
BreakBot
Hasan Abdulhussein
Experts
BreakBot: This expert advisor is specifically designed for traders seeking smart and secure solutions to transform small capital into substantial profits, reaching $100,000 or more. It employs professional strategies and precise risk management to achieve steady and safe growth. Key Features of the Expert Advisor ️ Smart Capital Management: Utilizes carefully calculated risk percentages to maximize profits while minimizing losses. Automatically adapts to account size, making it ideal for both b
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Easy Strategy Builder
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (3)
Utilitários
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
The Secret of Dow
Ng Eng Zhan
Experts
About The Secret of Dow The Secret of Dow  is an unique system running on a complex set of algorithms and advanced machine learning computation mechanism to analyze massive sets of data from the neural network, and combines with a special set of price action movement analysis to optimize the trading decision, and it will then predicts the next best possible and potential moves of the Dow Jones (US30) prices. The advantages of The Secret of Dow:- Easy plug and play, worry free with easy param
DoubleUp System
Opengates Success International
Utilitários
DoubleUp System is created as trade assistance, manager and profit-enhancing Utility. It is NOT to trade for you but helps you maximize your trading. It has 10 On-Chart Buttons for various trading operations and setting parameters to manage your orders. like its name, it doubles and increases your profit targets with just a few pips distance by opening 4 pending orders or 1 Instant orders with 3 pending orders (depending on the situation of the market at the time) If your trading system can gu
Rocrosoft Gold Magic
Mahesh Ramji Joshi
Experts
In the dynamic and often unpredictable world of forex trading, the quest for consistent profitability can feel like chasing a mirage. However, the introduction of the "Rocrosoft Gold Magic EA" has shifted the landscape, offering traders a robust and reliable trend tool designed to excel on XAUUSD.  Developed by a team of experienced Bankers and Professional traders with trading experience of over 15 years. The Expert Advisor Doesn't incorporate any of the following Risky Stratrgy which includes
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicadores
Taurus All4 O Taurus All4 é um indicador de alta performance, ele vai te indicar a força da tendência, e você vai conseguir observar a força dos candle. Nosso indicador possuir mais de 4 confirmações da tendência. Ele é bem simples e fácil de usar. Modos de confirmações Confirmações de Tendência da Vela:  Quando a vela mudar para verde claro a tendência é de alta. Quando a vela mudar para vermelho claro a tendência está revertendo para baixo. Quando a vela mudar para vermelho escuro a tendênc
MaxProfitDz v4
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
MaxProfitDZ Expert adviser MaxProfitDz v1.4     Recommendations Symbol: ALL PAIRS ..i Recommended    EURUSD. Time Frame:1M. Brokers: ALL brokers .  low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage Minimum Deposit Recommended :   $500 USD  Lot Size for 500$   : 0.01  Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 0.1-2 points. A very fast VPS is required Parameters EA TrendON=true (Read the  note ) MMType = 2 LotMultiplikator = 1 LotConst_or_not = TRUE Take profit :5-10 pips  for accounts with five
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.49 (57)
Experts
Ele usa o modelo de uma estratégia famosa chamada Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - colocação alternada de pedidos pendentes com lote aumentado. A estratégia consiste em colocar duas ordens pendentes opostas. Quando o preço se move em uma determinada direção, uma ordem pendente é acionada, enquanto o tamanho do lote da outra ordem é aumentado. O EA oferece três tipos de abertura de pedidos pendentes (TypeofTrade) Abertura automática após a colocação (AutoTrade de abertura instantânea) Abertura
FREE
Ai Prediction MT4
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
Bibliotecas
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
Green Mower 9
Yaakov Markos
Utilitários
By :ForextraderEanow   Green Mower 10.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open grid of trades with the same size (not martingale)  and make PROFIT even when the Forex price moves in the WRONG Direction
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Utilitários
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
Fibonacci VCL
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on Fibonacci levels. On the levels of ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8, it sets virtual pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit). A grid of virtual pending orders is built in trend direction. Trend is determined using the ZigZag indicator. Orders are closed at a total virtual take profit or a total virtual stop loss. The EA makes a decision at the opening of a new candlestick, so optimization can be performed using open prices. Settings and Input Parameters R
Dashboard Super Currency Strength
Wang Yu
Utilitários
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. Dashboard Super Currency Strength is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard. Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on currency strength gap of two currency on 3 timeframe. Provide trading signals based on the CSM (currency Strength Meter) selected. Manage order automatically onc
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.69 (16)
Indicadores
PUMPING STATION – Sua estratégia pessoal “tudo incluído” Apresentamos o PUMPING STATION — um indicador revolucionário para Forex que vai transformar sua maneira de operar em uma experiência empolgante e eficaz. Este não é apenas um assistente, mas sim um sistema de trading completo com algoritmos poderosos que vão te ajudar a operar de forma mais estável. Ao adquirir este produto, você recebe GRATUITAMENTE: Arquivos de configuração exclusivos: para uma configuração automática e desempenho máximo
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Chat Ai MT4
Indra Maulana
Utilitários
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
Rosy Pro Panel MT4
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Utilitários
Download DEMO here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759769   An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a qu
Neuralwork
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
Neuralwork is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the indicator of eventuality and validity using a trend verifier and filtering entry and exit points thanks to a special software installation, integrated into an advisor (or indicators). N
Magic Win
Reni
4 (2)
Experts
EA MAGIC WIN is the advanced trading system which was tested for long on different market conditions with heavy load tests. Based on our custom indicator which is backed with mean reversion concept along with few other algorithm this products fits itself into the current market conditions and act accordingly.  Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD Recommended TF: M15. Setfile can be downloaded from here : Click Here Features Easy Setup: You just need to drag the EA
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitários
Auxiliar de Média - Este tipo de instrumento auxiliar de negociação ajudará você a calcular a média de suas posições anteriormente não lucrativas usando duas técnicas: média padrão hedge com posterior abertura de posições conforme a tendência O utilitário tem a capacidade   de classificar várias posições abertas em diferentes direções ao mesmo tempo, tanto para compra quanto para venda. Por exemplo, você abriu uma posição para venda e a segunda para compra, e ambas não são lucrativas, ou uma est
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilitários
Trade Copier Pro é uma ferramenta poderosa para copiar remotamente comércio entre multi-contas em diferentes locais mais internet. Esta é uma solução ideal para provedor de sinais, que querem compartilhar seu comércio com os outros no mundo todo em suas próprias regras. Um provedor pode copiar comércios de multi-receptores e um receptor pode obter comércio de multi-fornecedores também. Provedor e receptor pode gerenciar sua lista de parceiros com potência sistema de gestão de banco de dados buil
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilitários
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Utilitários
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilitários
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilitários
Copie sinais de qualquer canal do qual seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT4.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demonstração  | Versão MT5 | Versão Discord Se você quiser experime
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitários
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilitários
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilitários
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitários
Negocie o suporte e a resistência ou as zonas de oferta e procura automaticamente depois de identificar as áreas-chave nas quais pretende negociar. Este EA permite-lhe desenhar zonas de compra e venda com um único clique e, em seguida, colocá-las exatamente onde espera que o preço mude. O EA monitoriza então estas zonas e realizará automaticamente negociações com base na ação de preço que especificar para as zonas. Assim que a negociação inicial for realizada, o EA obterá lucro na zona oposta q
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilitários
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Utilitários
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Utilitários
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilitários
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
Utilitários
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitários
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilitários
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Sistema Avançado de Gestão de Risco e Controle de Operações para MT4 Versão Gratuita: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Visão Geral Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) é uma ferramenta profissional de execução de ordens e gestão de risco desenvolvida para MetaTrader 4. Foi projetada para traders que necessitam de disciplina, forte proteção de capital e automação inteligente dentro do MT4. O sistema controla o risco, protege o patrimônio da conta, aplica limite
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilitários
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
Utilitários
Ultimate MT4 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Utilitários
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitários
Este é um painel de negociação visual que ajuda você a realizar e gerenciar operações facilmente, evitando erros humanos e aprimorando sua atividade comercial. Ele combina uma interface visual fácil de usar com uma abordagem sólida de gerenciamento de riscos e posições. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de usar Negocie facilmente a partir do gráfico Negocie com gerenciamento preciso de riscos, sem complicações
FiboPlusMultiTF
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilitários
A ready-made multitimeframe trading system based on automatic plotting and tracking of Fibonacci levels for buying and selling any symbol. Advantages Determines the trend direction based on a complex of 14 indicators ( Cx ), extremums of ZigZag ( Z ), RSI ( R ), Impulse ( I ) Displaying the values of 14 indicators comprising the trend direction ( Cx ) Plotting horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, channels View the plotting option of Fibonacci levels on any timeframe, with the abilit
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Utilitários
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Mais do autor
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Gold Extractor
Sara Sabaghi
4.29 (41)
Experts
Breve sobre, ouro/XAUUSD O ouro é considerado uma mercadoria preciosa há milênios e o preço do ouro é amplamente seguido nos mercados financeiros em todo o mundo. Todas as vezes em Forex, financiadores de hedge e crianças grandes usam ouro para proteger sua cesta do risco de mercado. e eles usam esse ouro como cobertura. Por esse motivo, o ouro mantém o valor bem e o torna um porto seguro confiável, como o sentimento de risco e risco. Quando o dólar americano ganha algum poder, as crianças gra
Super Trend pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.2 (5)
Indicadores
Super Trend Pro  Its simple. as you see in product picture you can find out how it work. We Use Several MA and use Statistics and Probability inside the code to draw nice, great and pure Trend Detection. Do you like it? Yes me too Here, Super trend pro with 100% non-repainting indicator Input Parameter is clear and simple. Inputs Period 1 --------------------------->>>> Use for mathematical calculating Period 2 --------------------------->>>> MA Period Indicator Type ------------------->>>> Use
FREE
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Utilitários
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Session Map
Sara Sabaghi
Indicadores
Ziwox World Map Session Indicator para MetaTrader 4 Leve a consciência do mercado global diretamente para os seus gráficos! O nosso indicador World Map Session exibe um mapa mundial em tempo real como fundo do seu gráfico MT4, perfeitamente sincronizado com a sessão de negociação atual. Principais recursos: Sincronização de sessão ao vivo : veja exatamente onde você está na linha do tempo global; a vela atual corresponde à sua posição no mapa mundial. Alternar modo de sincronização : mude entre
FREE
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitários
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
Trade Copier Local
Sara Sabaghi
4.38 (13)
Utilitários
This tools is simplest Trade Copier that use your local pc to store your position list. Fast, Simple We dont have complicated files. Just this EA, with 2 mode. Master Mode to store your positions And Client mode to copy all the position from local storage. Its free tools, for unlimited usage, and unlimited Metatrader and unlimited account number. Enjoy Inputs: Mode > To select Copier Mode. Master Store your positions, and client mode copy the stored positions Slipage > To protect taking new pos
FREE
Flow Trend
Sara Sabaghi
4.75 (4)
Indicadores
Flow Trend Flow  trend is designed to detect the market trend with special calculation and a combination of Bolinger band and statistical moving period to detect the market trend without frequency change and fault. This indicator is designed with simple parameters to use fast and easy and helpful tools to trade in a pure direction and set your SL/TP with this indicator cloud system.
FREE
Order Squeeze
Sara Sabaghi
5 (1)
Indicadores
Order Squeeze These levels are calculated in the lowest time frame with candle details. Ind calculates the quantity of market tick, volume per tick, and orders per candle. So with this statistical data, you catch the important price levels that supply and demand in the market are attractive for sellers and buyers. Institutes and banks trade with huge order lots and they need a lot of sellers for their BUY or need a lot of buyers when they want to sell an asset. They do that in special levels ful
Ziwox COT report
Sara Sabaghi
5 (1)
Utilitários
What is The Commitment of Traders (COT)? The Commitment of Traders (COT) report is a weekly publication of net positions in the future market that is released on Fridays by   CFTC commission. It is an outline for the commitment of the classified traders as commercial traders, speculators (non-commercial traders), and non-reportable traders. We use this report to understand the dynamics of the market. The commitment of commercial traders is not important for us because they take a position to he
FREE
Trend Scalp Pro
Sara Sabaghi
3.11 (19)
Experts
Brief Many traders don't trust robots... they Just use technical analysis and make manual orders. So what happens if this technical analysis for make the best decision, working AUTOMATIC!   Yes. We do that. What is it? the Trend Scalp pro Trend Scalp Pro   is achieved from 10 years of experience and research on thousands of strategies, By combining them to make Real Smart Robot.   TSP  is an EA that uses the several Ind inside the EA and Super Trend Line   to find out the sensitivity situation
Night Theft
Sara Sabaghi
4 (3)
Experts
What is Night Theft? When Market is in Rest of the night, when all Banks, all market actors in a nice sleep WE ARE WORKING JUST in this Time WE USE a lot of statistical analysis and Super Smart Trend catcher to detect the trend and theft the price at the night We trade on special hours of GMT | 20 PM until 2 AM We use Intelligent Smart algorithm to recover loss orders to profit orders. Test EA on backtesting, See the sweet result and Enjoy this EA Features: If your order is in loss, Ea has a re
Trade List
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitários
ZIWOX TRADE LIST Description: Feeling weary with your small screen? and you need to close your trade list tab to have a larger perspective of chart? Require better management of your trade list? such as win rate, risk/reward ratio? Its a simple tools, but usefull. consolidate your trade list, active positions, opened positions and pending orders onto a distinct chart embellished with refined visuals. It contains with a lots of usefull information. Feautures: List your trades and positions sort
Global Economy
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitários
Ziwox Global Economy Tools What are the Ziwox Global Economy Tools? The Ziwox Global Economy Tool is a comprehensive solution for forex traders, providing historical economic data and index charts for the most critical countries in global trading. Designed to enhance trading decisions, this tool allows you to easily access, analyze, and visualize key economic indicators from countries like the EU, US, GB, CA, AU, NZ, JP, CH, CN, IT, DE, FR, BR, MX, ZA, SG, HK, IN, NO, KR, ES, and SE. Traders can
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário