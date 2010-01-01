DocumentaçãoSeções
CTreeNode

CTreeNode é uma classe de nó da árvore binária CTree.

Descrição

Classe CTreeNode possibilita trabalhar com os nós da árvore binária Ctree. Opções de navegação através da árvore é implementado na classe. Também os métodos de trabalho com um arquivo são implementados.

Declaração

   class CTreeNode : public CObject

Título

   #include <Arrays\TreeNode.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      CTreeNode

Descendentes diretos

CTree

Métodos de classe

Atributos

 

Owner

Retorna/define o ponteiro do nó proprietário

Left

Retorna/define o ponteiro do nó esquerdo

Right

Retorna/define o ponteiro do nó direito

Balance

Obtém o equilíbrio do nó

BalanceL

Obtém o equilíbrio do sub-ramo esquerdo do nó

BalanceR

Obtém o equilíbrio da sub-ramo direito do nó

Criação de um novo elemento

 

CreateSample

Cria uma nova instância de nó

Comparação

 

RefreshBalance

Recalcula o equilíbrio do nó

Pesquisa

 

GetNext

Obtém o ponteiro do próximo nó

Entrada/saída

 

SaveNode

Salva os dados do nó para um arquivo

LoadNode

Transfere os dados do nó de um arquivo

virtual Type

Obtém o identificador do tipo de nó

Métodos herdados da classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Compare

Os descendentes das árvores da classe CTreeNode obtêm aplicação prática.

Um descendente de classe CTreeNode deve ter métodos predefinidos: CreateSample que cria uma nova instância de descendente da classe CTreeNode, Compare que compara os valores dos campos-chave do descendente da classe CTreeNode, Type (Se for necessário identificar um nó), SaveNode e LoadNode (Se for necessário trabalhar com um arquivo).

Vamos considerar e exemplo de um descendente da classe Ctree.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   MyTreeNode.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                       https://www.metaquotes.net/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
//---
#include <Arrays\TreeNode.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Describe classderived from CTreeNode.                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CMyTreeNode.                                               |
//| Purpose: Class of element of a binary tree.                      |
//|             Descendant of class CTreeNode.                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CMyTreeNode : public CTreeNode
  {
protected:
   //--- user's data
   long              m_long;            // key field of type long
   double            m_double;          // custom variable of type double
   string            m_string;          // custom variable of type string
   datetime          m_datetime;        // custom variable of type datetime
 
public:
                     CMyTreeNode();
   //--- methods of accessing these user's data
   long              GetLong(void)                { return(m_long); }
   void              SetLong(long value)          { m_long=value;  }
   double            GetDouble(void)              { return(m_double); }
   void              SetDouble(double value)      { m_double=value;  }
   string            GetString(void)              { return(m_string); }
   void              SetString(string value)      { m_string=value;  }
   datetime          GetDateTime(void)            { return(m_datetime); }
   void              SetDateTime(datetime value)  { m_datetime=value;  }
   //--- methods of working with files
   virtual bool      Save(int file_handle);
   virtual bool      Load(int file_handle);
protected:
   virtual int       Compare(const CObject *node,int mode);
   //--- methods of creating class instances
   virtual CTreeNode* CreateSample();
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CMyTreeNode class constructor.                                   |
//| INPUT:  none.                                                    |
//| OUTPUT: none.                                                    |
//| REMARK: none.                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CMyTreeNode::CMyTreeNode()
  {
//--- initialization of user's data
   m_long        =0;
   m_double      =0.0;
   m_string      ="";
   m_datetime    =0;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Comparison with another three node by the specified algorithm.   |
//| INPUT:  node - array element to compare,                         |
//|         mode - identifier of comparison algorithm.               |
//| OUTPUT: result of comparison (>0,0,<0).                          |
//| REMARK: none.                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CMyTreeNode::Compare(const CObject *node,int mode)
  {
//--- parameter mode is ignored, because tree construction algorithm is the only one
   int res=0;
//--- explicit type casting
   CMyTreeNode *n=node;
   res=(int)(m_long-n.m_long);
//---
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Creation of a new class instance.                                |
//| INPUT:  none.                                                    |
//| OUTPUT: pointer to a new instance of class CMyTreeNode.          |
//| REMARK: none.                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CTreeNode* CMyTreeNode::CreateSample()
  {
   CMyTreeNode *result=new CMyTreeNode;
//---
   return(result);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Write tree node data to a file.                                  |
//| INPUT:  file_handle -handle of a file pre-opened for writing.    |
//| OUTPUT: true if OK, otherwise false.                             |
//| REMARK: none.                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMyTreeNode::Save(int file_handle)
  {
   uint i=0,len;
//--- checks
   if(file_handle<0) return(false);
//--- writing user data
//--- writing custom variable of type long
   if(FileWriteLong(file_handle,m_long)!=sizeof(long))          return(false);
//--- writing custom variable of type double
   if(FileWriteDouble(file_handle,m_double)!=sizeof(double))    return(false);
//--- writing custom variable of type string
   len=StringLen(m_string);
//--- write string length
   if(FileWriteInteger(file_handle,len,INT_VALUE)!=INT_VALUE)   return(false);
//--- write the string
   if(len!=0 && FileWriteString(file_handle,m_string,len)!=len) return(false);
//--- writing custom variable of type datetime
   if(FileWriteLong(file_handle,m_datetime)!=sizeof(long))      return(false);
//---
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Read tree node data from a file.                                 |
//| INPUT:  file_handle -handle of a file pre-opened for reading.    |
//| OUTPUT: true if OK, otherwise false.                             |
//| REMARK: none.                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CMyTreeNode::Load(int file_handle)
  {
   uint i=0,len;
//--- checks
   if(file_handle<0) return(false);
//--- reading
   if(FileIsEnding(file_handle)) return(false);
//--- reading custom variable of type char
//--- reading custom variable of type long
   m_long=FileReadLong(file_handle);
//--- reading custom variable of type double
   m_double=FileReadDouble(file_handle);
//--- reading custom variable of type string
//--- read the string length
   len=FileReadInteger(file_handle,INT_VALUE);
//--- read the string
   if(len!=0) m_string=FileReadString(file_handle,len);
   else       m_string="";
//--- reading custom variable of type datetime
   m_datetime=FileReadLong(file_handle);
//---
   return(true);
  }

 