//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| MyTreeNode.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.metaquotes.net/ |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

//---

#include <Arrays\TreeNode.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Describe classderived from CTreeNode. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Class CMyTreeNode. |

//| Purpose: Class of element of a binary tree. |

//| Descendant of class CTreeNode. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

class CMyTreeNode : public CTreeNode

{

protected:

//--- user's data

long m_long; // key field of type long

double m_double; // custom variable of type double

string m_string; // custom variable of type string

datetime m_datetime; // custom variable of type datetime



public:

CMyTreeNode();

//--- methods of accessing these user's data

long GetLong(void) { return(m_long); }

void SetLong(long value) { m_long=value; }

double GetDouble(void) { return(m_double); }

void SetDouble(double value) { m_double=value; }

string GetString(void) { return(m_string); }

void SetString(string value) { m_string=value; }

datetime GetDateTime(void) { return(m_datetime); }

void SetDateTime(datetime value) { m_datetime=value; }

//--- methods of working with files

virtual bool Save(int file_handle);

virtual bool Load(int file_handle);

protected:

virtual int Compare(const CObject *node,int mode);

//--- methods of creating class instances

virtual CTreeNode* CreateSample();

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CMyTreeNode class constructor. |

//| INPUT: none. |

//| OUTPUT: none. |

//| REMARK: none. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void CMyTreeNode::CMyTreeNode()

{

//--- initialization of user's data

m_long =0;

m_double =0.0;

m_string ="";

m_datetime =0;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Comparison with another three node by the specified algorithm. |

//| INPUT: node - array element to compare, |

//| mode - identifier of comparison algorithm. |

//| OUTPUT: result of comparison (>0,0,<0). |

//| REMARK: none. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CMyTreeNode::Compare(const CObject *node,int mode)

{

//--- parameter mode is ignored, because tree construction algorithm is the only one

int res=0;

//--- explicit type casting

CMyTreeNode *n=node;

res=(int)(m_long-n.m_long);

//---

return(res);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creation of a new class instance. |

//| INPUT: none. |

//| OUTPUT: pointer to a new instance of class CMyTreeNode. |

//| REMARK: none. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CTreeNode* CMyTreeNode::CreateSample()

{

CMyTreeNode *result=new CMyTreeNode;

//---

return(result);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Write tree node data to a file. |

//| INPUT: file_handle -handle of a file pre-opened for writing. |

//| OUTPUT: true if OK, otherwise false. |

//| REMARK: none. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CMyTreeNode::Save(int file_handle)

{

uint i=0,len;

//--- checks

if(file_handle<0) return(false);

//--- writing user data

//--- writing custom variable of type long

if(FileWriteLong(file_handle,m_long)!=sizeof(long)) return(false);

//--- writing custom variable of type double

if(FileWriteDouble(file_handle,m_double)!=sizeof(double)) return(false);

//--- writing custom variable of type string

len=StringLen(m_string);

//--- write string length

if(FileWriteInteger(file_handle,len,INT_VALUE)!=INT_VALUE) return(false);

//--- write the string

if(len!=0 && FileWriteString(file_handle,m_string,len)!=len) return(false);

//--- writing custom variable of type datetime

if(FileWriteLong(file_handle,m_datetime)!=sizeof(long)) return(false);

//---

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Read tree node data from a file. |

//| INPUT: file_handle -handle of a file pre-opened for reading. |

//| OUTPUT: true if OK, otherwise false. |

//| REMARK: none. |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CMyTreeNode::Load(int file_handle)

{

uint i=0,len;

//--- checks

if(file_handle<0) return(false);

//--- reading

if(FileIsEnding(file_handle)) return(false);

//--- reading custom variable of type char

//--- reading custom variable of type long

m_long=FileReadLong(file_handle);

//--- reading custom variable of type double

m_double=FileReadDouble(file_handle);

//--- reading custom variable of type string

//--- read the string length

len=FileReadInteger(file_handle,INT_VALUE);

//--- read the string

if(len!=0) m_string=FileReadString(file_handle,len);

else m_string="";

//--- reading custom variable of type datetime

m_datetime=FileReadLong(file_handle);

//---

return(true);

}