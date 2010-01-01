CTreeNode

Class CTreeNode is a class of node of the binary tree CTree.

Description

Class CTreeNode provides the ability to work with nodes of the binary tree CTree. Options of navigation through the tree is implemented in the class. Besides that methods of work with a file are implemented.

Declaration

class CTreeNode : public CObject

Title

#include <Arrays\TreeNode.mqh>

Class Methods

Attributes Owner Gets/sets the pointer of the owner node Left Gets/sets the pointer of the left node Right Gets/sets the pointer of the right node Balance Gets the node balance BalanceL Gets the balance of the left sub-branch of the node BalanceR Gets the balance of the right sub-branch of the node Creation of a new element CreateSample Creates a new node instance Comparison RefreshBalance Recalculates the node balance Search GetNext Gets the pointer of the next node Input/Output SaveNode Saves the node data to a file LoadNode Downloads the node data from a file virtual Type Gets the identifier of the node type

Trees of CTreeNode class descendants get practical application.

A descendant of class CTreeNode must have predefined methods: CreateSample that creates a new instance of the descendant class of CTreeNode, Compare that compares values of key fields of the descendant class of CTreeNode, Type (if it's necessary to identify a node), SaveNode and LoadNode (if it's necessary to work with a file).

Let's consider and example of a CTree descendant class.