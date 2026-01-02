- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
42
이익 거래:
32 (76.19%)
손실 거래:
10 (23.81%)
최고의 거래:
19.35 USD
최악의 거래:
-16.05 USD
총 수익:
163.14 USD (187 199 pips)
총 손실:
-30.06 USD (31 050 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (41.63 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
50.49 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.54
거래 활동:
3.15%
최대 입금량:
11.16%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
23
평균 유지 시간:
58 분
회복 요인:
8.29
롱(주식매수):
26 (61.90%)
숏(주식차입매도):
16 (38.10%)
수익 요인:
5.43
기대수익:
3.17 USD
평균 이익:
5.10 USD
평균 손실:
-3.01 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-0.87 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-16.05 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
44.36%
Algo 트레이딩:
52%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
16.05 USD (4.56%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.56% (16.05 USD)
자본금별:
2.65% (10.95 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|37
|BTCUSDm
|5
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSDm
|130
|BTCUSDm
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSDm
|123K
|BTCUSDm
|34K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
Master VIP Strategy: Where AI Precision Meets Human Expertise
Welcome to a professional trading environment designed for consistency and long-term capital growth. Our strategy is not just an algorithm; it is a hybrid ecosystem that combines:
Advanced AI Analysis: Our proprietary AI models scan the markets 24/5, identifying high-probability setups with millisecond precision.
Human Oversight: A team of elite market analysts monitors every trade to filter out noise during high-impact news or black swan events.
Institutional Risk Management: We prioritize capital preservation above all else, using strict lot-sizing and drawdown controls.
Global Execution: Optimized to work seamlessly across all major regulated brokerage platforms for zero-latency mirroring.
Join a community of smart investors and let technology work for you.
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
44%
1
190
USD
USD
433
USD
USD
2
52%
42
76%
3%
5.42
3.17
USD
USD
5%
1:200