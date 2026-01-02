시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Master VIP Strategy
Ahmed Abdal-mageed Ismail

Master VIP Strategy

Ahmed Abdal-mageed Ismail
0 리뷰
안정성
2
1 / 190 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 44%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
42
이익 거래:
32 (76.19%)
손실 거래:
10 (23.81%)
최고의 거래:
19.35 USD
최악의 거래:
-16.05 USD
총 수익:
163.14 USD (187 199 pips)
총 손실:
-30.06 USD (31 050 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
11 (41.63 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
50.49 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.54
거래 활동:
3.15%
최대 입금량:
11.16%
최근 거래:
6 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
23
평균 유지 시간:
58 분
회복 요인:
8.29
롱(주식매수):
26 (61.90%)
숏(주식차입매도):
16 (38.10%)
수익 요인:
5.43
기대수익:
3.17 USD
평균 이익:
5.10 USD
평균 손실:
-3.01 USD
연속 최대 손실:
4 (-0.87 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-16.05 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
44.36%
Algo 트레이딩:
52%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
16.05 USD (4.56%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.56% (16.05 USD)
자본금별:
2.65% (10.95 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 37
BTCUSDm 5
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSDm 130
BTCUSDm 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSDm 123K
BTCUSDm 34K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +19.35 USD
최악의 거래: -16 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +41.63 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.87 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Master VIP Strategy: Where AI Precision Meets Human Expertise

Welcome to a professional trading environment designed for consistency and long-term capital growth. Our strategy is not just an algorithm; it is a hybrid ecosystem that combines:

Advanced AI Analysis: Our proprietary AI models scan the markets 24/5, identifying high-probability setups with millisecond precision.

Human Oversight: A team of elite market analysts monitors every trade to filter out noise during high-impact news or black swan events.

Institutional Risk Management: We prioritize capital preservation above all else, using strict lot-sizing and drawdown controls.

Global Execution: Optimized to work seamlessly across all major regulated brokerage platforms for zero-latency mirroring.

Join a community of smart investors and let technology work for you.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.06 17:32
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.02 17:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 17:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Master VIP Strategy
월별 30 USD
44%
1
190
USD
433
USD
2
52%
42
76%
3%
5.42
3.17
USD
5%
1:200
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.