Ahmed Abdal-mageed Ismail

Master VIP Strategy

0 reviews
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
22 (78.57%)
Loss Trades:
6 (21.43%)
Best trade:
19.35 USD
Worst trade:
-16.05 USD
Gross Profit:
141.08 USD (133 959 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.19 USD (29 186 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (50.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.49 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
6.97
Long Trades:
21 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
7 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.83
Expected Payoff:
4.00 USD
Average Profit:
6.41 USD
Average Loss:
-4.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.05 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
37.30%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
16.05 USD (4.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 28
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 112
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 105K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.35 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Master VIP Strategy: Where AI Precision Meets Human Expertise

Welcome to a professional trading environment designed for consistency and long-term capital growth. Our strategy is not just an algorithm; it is a hybrid ecosystem that combines:

Advanced AI Analysis: Our proprietary AI models scan the markets 24/5, identifying high-probability setups with millisecond precision.

Human Oversight: A team of elite market analysts monitors every trade to filter out noise during high-impact news or black swan events.

Institutional Risk Management: We prioritize capital preservation above all else, using strict lot-sizing and drawdown controls.

Global Execution: Optimized to work seamlessly across all major regulated brokerage platforms for zero-latency mirroring.

Join a community of smart investors and let technology work for you.
2026.01.02 17:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 17:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
