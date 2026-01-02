- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
22 (78.57%)
Loss Trades:
6 (21.43%)
Best trade:
19.35 USD
Worst trade:
-16.05 USD
Gross Profit:
141.08 USD (133 959 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29.19 USD (29 186 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (50.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
50.49 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
6.97
Long Trades:
21 (75.00%)
Short Trades:
7 (25.00%)
Profit Factor:
4.83
Expected Payoff:
4.00 USD
Average Profit:
6.41 USD
Average Loss:
-4.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.05 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
37.30%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
16.05 USD (4.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|112
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|105K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.35 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Master VIP Strategy: Where AI Precision Meets Human Expertise
Welcome to a professional trading environment designed for consistency and long-term capital growth. Our strategy is not just an algorithm; it is a hybrid ecosystem that combines:
Advanced AI Analysis: Our proprietary AI models scan the markets 24/5, identifying high-probability setups with millisecond precision.
Human Oversight: A team of elite market analysts monitors every trade to filter out noise during high-impact news or black swan events.
Institutional Risk Management: We prioritize capital preservation above all else, using strict lot-sizing and drawdown controls.
Global Execution: Optimized to work seamlessly across all major regulated brokerage platforms for zero-latency mirroring.
Join a community of smart investors and let technology work for you.
No reviews