- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
28
盈利交易:
22 (78.57%)
亏损交易:
6 (21.43%)
最好交易:
19.35 USD
最差交易:
-16.05 USD
毛利:
141.08 USD (133 959 pips)
毛利亏损:
-29.19 USD (29 186 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (50.49 USD)
最大连续盈利:
50.49 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.60
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
9 几小时前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
6.97
长期交易:
21 (75.00%)
短期交易:
7 (25.00%)
利润因子:
4.83
预期回报:
4.00 USD
平均利润:
6.41 USD
平均损失:
-4.87 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-4.77 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-16.05 USD (1)
每月增长:
37.30%
算法交易:
78%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
16.05 USD (4.56%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|28
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSDm
|112
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSDm
|105K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +19.35 USD
最差交易: -16 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +50.49 USD
最大连续亏损: -4.77 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
