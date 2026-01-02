信号部分
Master VIP Strategy
Ahmed Abdal-mageed Ismail

Master VIP Strategy

Ahmed Abdal-mageed Ismail
0条评论
2
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
28
盈利交易:
22 (78.57%)
亏损交易:
6 (21.43%)
最好交易:
19.35 USD
最差交易:
-16.05 USD
毛利:
141.08 USD (133 959 pips)
毛利亏损:
-29.19 USD (29 186 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (50.49 USD)
最大连续盈利:
50.49 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.60
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
9 几小时前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
6.97
长期交易:
21 (75.00%)
短期交易:
7 (25.00%)
利润因子:
4.83
预期回报:
4.00 USD
平均利润:
6.41 USD
平均损失:
-4.87 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-4.77 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-16.05 USD (1)
每月增长:
37.30%
算法交易:
78%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
16.05 USD (4.56%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 28
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSDm 112
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSDm 105K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Master VIP Strategy: Where AI Precision Meets Human Expertise

Welcome to a professional trading environment designed for consistency and long-term capital growth. Our strategy is not just an algorithm; it is a hybrid ecosystem that combines:

Advanced AI Analysis: Our proprietary AI models scan the markets 24/5, identifying high-probability setups with millisecond precision.

Human Oversight: A team of elite market analysts monitors every trade to filter out noise during high-impact news or black swan events.

Institutional Risk Management: We prioritize capital preservation above all else, using strict lot-sizing and drawdown controls.

Global Execution: Optimized to work seamlessly across all major regulated brokerage platforms for zero-latency mirroring.

Join a community of smart investors and let technology work for you.
没有评论
2026.01.02 17:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 17:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
