Thank you for trusting Goldora!

This signal focuses exclusively on trading Gold (XAUUSD) using a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.

A few things to know:

• Previously traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now fully dedicated to XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.

• Early account drawdown of 40% was due to diversified exposure. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold.

• Every position is opened with a Stop Loss.

• No Martingale, no Grid.

• Recommended: Raw spread account, minimum deposit $500.

• Monthly profit withdrawals are part of the risk-management plan.

Important Reminder:

Trading involves risk. Past results don't guarantee future performance. Never trade with money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital responsibly.

If you’re satisfied with the signal, a quick review would mean a lot and helps others discover it.

Glad to have you here — let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!