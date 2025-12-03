시그널섹션
Goldora

Rasekh Amiri
2 리뷰
안정성
30
3 / 16K USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 464%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
610
이익 거래:
336 (55.08%)
손실 거래:
274 (44.92%)
최고의 거래:
134.29 USD
최악의 거래:
-115.55 USD
총 수익:
8 941.24 USD (658 918 pips)
총 손실:
-5 969.60 USD (331 316 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
13 (730.18 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
776.98 USD (9)
샤프 비율:
0.12
거래 활동:
19.60%
최대 입금량:
68.38%
최근 거래:
8 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
10
평균 유지 시간:
2 시간
회복 요인:
6.58
롱(주식매수):
332 (54.43%)
숏(주식차입매도):
278 (45.57%)
수익 요인:
1.50
기대수익:
4.87 USD
평균 이익:
26.61 USD
평균 손실:
-21.79 USD
연속 최대 손실:
17 (-390.26 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-390.26 USD (17)
월별 성장률:
8.99%
연간 예측:
109.12%
Algo 트레이딩:
62%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
394.11 USD
최대한의:
451.40 USD (16.64%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
40.45% (394.11 USD)
자본금별:
27.52% (367.00 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 562
USTEC 23
DE40 22
BTCUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
USTEC 703
DE40 -214
BTCUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 174K
USTEC 155K
DE40 -7.3K
BTCUSD 6.1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +134.29 USD
최악의 거래: -116 USD
연속 최대 이익: 9
연속 최대 손실: 17
연속 최대 이익: +730.18 USD
연속 최대 손실: -390.26 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.06 × 187
67 더...
Thank you for trusting Goldora!
This signal focuses exclusively on trading Gold (XAUUSD) using a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.

A few things to know:
• Previously traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now fully dedicated to XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.
• Early account drawdown of 40% was due to diversified exposure. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold.
 Every position is opened with a Stop Loss.
• No Martingale, no Grid.
• Recommended: Raw spread account, minimum deposit $500.
• Monthly profit withdrawals are part of the risk-management plan.

Important Reminder:
Trading involves risk. Past results don't guarantee future performance. Never trade with money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital responsibly.

If you’re satisfied with the signal, a quick review would mean a lot and helps others discover it.

Glad to have you here — let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!

평균 평점:
sajad mohseni
33
sajad mohseni 2025.12.03 18:36  (수정됨 2025.12.04 20:55) 
 

joined recently. the trader sometimes opens several positions, but it’s managed well. hopefully he keeps up the same work 🤞

Babak Akbarzadeh
33
Babak Akbarzadeh 2025.11.28 14:08 
 

Good, consistent gold signal with proper risk management — no complaints so far.

2026.01.05 07:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 12:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 11:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 09:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 08:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 15:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 13:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Goldora
월별 30 USD
464%
3
16K
USD
2.9K
USD
30
62%
610
55%
20%
1.49
4.87
USD
40%
1:500
