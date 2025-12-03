- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|562
|USTEC
|23
|DE40
|22
|BTCUSD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|USTEC
|703
|DE40
|-214
|BTCUSD
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|174K
|USTEC
|155K
|DE40
|-7.3K
|BTCUSD
|6.1K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.89 × 89
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.95 × 19
|
Eightcap-Live
|3.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.06 × 187
Thank you for trusting Goldora!
This signal focuses exclusively on trading Gold (XAUUSD) using a disciplined approach based on Price Action and key market levels.
A few things to know:
• Previously traded US100 (USTEC) and DAX (DE40), but now fully dedicated to XAUUSD for consistency across brokers.
• Early account drawdown of 40% was due to diversified exposure. The strategy has since been refined to focus solely on Gold.
• Every position is opened with a Stop Loss.
• No Martingale, no Grid.
• Recommended: Raw spread account, minimum deposit $500.
• Monthly profit withdrawals are part of the risk-management plan.
Important Reminder:
Trading involves risk. Past results don't guarantee future performance. Never trade with money you can't afford to lose. Always manage your capital responsibly.
If you’re satisfied with the signal, a quick review would mean a lot and helps others discover it.
Glad to have you here — let’s aim for consistent golden pips together!
joined recently. the trader sometimes opens several positions, but it’s managed well. hopefully he keeps up the same work 🤞
Good, consistent gold signal with proper risk management — no complaints so far.