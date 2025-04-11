시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / MaiCapital_ANTS
Tu Nguyen

MaiCapital_ANTS

Tu Nguyen
0 리뷰
안정성
71
0 / 0 USD
월별 50 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2024 341%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
1 010
이익 거래:
576 (57.02%)
손실 거래:
434 (42.97%)
최고의 거래:
661.52 USD
최악의 거래:
-834.99 USD
총 수익:
44 987.62 USD (984 029 pips)
총 손실:
-31 973.21 USD (677 728 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
27 (5 882.56 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
6 818.02 USD (25)
샤프 비율:
0.13
거래 활동:
34.45%
최대 입금량:
15.85%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
2
평균 유지 시간:
12 시간
회복 요인:
1.75
롱(주식매수):
833 (82.48%)
숏(주식차입매도):
177 (17.52%)
수익 요인:
1.41
기대수익:
12.89 USD
평균 이익:
78.10 USD
평균 손실:
-73.67 USD
연속 최대 손실:
39 (-787.14 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-5 304.11 USD (8)
월별 성장률:
71.35%
연간 예측:
865.75%
Algo 트레이딩:
99%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
469.41 USD
최대한의:
7 440.67 USD (69.29%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
47.85% (7 435.03 USD)
자본금별:
27.90% (4 334.55 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1009
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 13K
BTCUSD 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 305K
BTCUSD 1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +661.52 USD
최악의 거래: -835 USD
연속 최대 이익: 25
연속 최대 손실: 8
연속 최대 이익: +5 882.56 USD
연속 최대 손실: -787.14 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.82 × 5926
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 3
67 더...
- Trade XAUUSD only

- Fixed SL/TP

- Excellent Risk Management, TP and SL will be adjusted to adapt the market condition.

- High Risk, should expect Equity DD from 40-50 percent, adjust your own risk.

- Follow SMC concepts: FVG, BOS, CHOCH, .. and Volume Divergence


Checkout my FTMO account for conservative risk setting https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=0727f8d62ecb&lang=en, this account uses 1/10 risk of this signal.

- Verification passed: https://trader.ftmo.com/live-metrix/550199484/share/0199ec31-4959-7362-b9e4-3075e078e0f1?lang=en

Please reach out to me at tunxceuit@gmail.com if you need account management service.

Please DM me if you follow this signal, I will help the initial setup.

리뷰 없음
2025.12.29 23:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 01:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 16:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 17:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 18:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 01:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 00:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 04:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 22:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 02:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 01:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 00:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 05:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 03:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
MaiCapital_ANTS
월별 50 USD
341%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
71
99%
1 010
57%
34%
1.40
12.89
USD
48%
1:500
