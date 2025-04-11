SegnaliSezioni
Tu Nguyen

GPCapital

Tu Nguyen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
56 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 189%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
774
Profit Trade:
434 (56.07%)
Loss Trade:
340 (43.93%)
Best Trade:
342.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-398.79 USD
Profitto lordo:
22 747.37 USD (624 704 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-16 219.15 USD (439 751 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (2 317.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 485.79 USD (15)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
36.32%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.40%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.00
Long Trade:
610 (78.81%)
Short Trade:
164 (21.19%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.40
Profitto previsto:
8.43 USD
Profitto medio:
52.41 USD
Perdita media:
-47.70 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
39 (-787.14 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 974.64 USD (27)
Crescita mensile:
15.98%
Previsione annuale:
195.30%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
469.41 USD
Massimale:
3 258.43 USD (36.21%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
32.63% (1 307.61 USD)
Per equità:
13.93% (1 921.66 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 773
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 6.5K
BTCUSD 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 184K
BTCUSD 1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +342.37 USD
Worst Trade: -399 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 15
Massime perdite consecutive: 27
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 317.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -787.14 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.92 × 5752
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
64 più
- Trade XAUUSD only

- Fixed SL/TP

- Excellent Risk Management, TP and SL will be adjusted to adapt the market condition.

- High Risk, should expect Equity DD from 40-50 percent, adjust your own risk.

- Follow SMC concepts: FVG, BOS, CHOCH, .. and Volume Divergence


Checkout my FTMO account for conservative risk setting https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=0727f8d62ecb&lang=en, this account uses 1/10 risk of this signal.

Please reach out to me at tunxceuit@gmail.com if you need account management service.

Please DM me if you follow this signal, I will help the initial setup.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 19:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 18:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 17:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 13:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 03:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 13:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 00:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.18 00:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.10 23:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.03 23:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 15:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 12:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.18 06:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 12:51
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.33% of days out of 225 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.11 12:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.11 12:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
