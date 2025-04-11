- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|773
|BTCUSD
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.5K
|BTCUSD
|0
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|184K
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.55 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.92 × 5752
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
- Trade XAUUSD only
- Fixed SL/TP
- Excellent Risk Management, TP and SL will be adjusted to adapt the market condition.
- High Risk, should expect Equity DD from 40-50 percent, adjust your own risk.
- Follow SMC concepts: FVG, BOS, CHOCH, .. and Volume Divergence
Checkout my FTMO account for conservative risk setting https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=0727f8d62ecb&lang=en, this account uses 1/10 risk of this signal.
Please reach out to me at tunxceuit@gmail.com if you need account management service.
Please DM me if you follow this signal, I will help the initial setup.
