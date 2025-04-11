SinyallerBölümler
Tu Nguyen

GPCapital

Tu Nguyen
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
56 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 189%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
774
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
434 (56.07%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
340 (43.93%)
En iyi işlem:
342.37 USD
En kötü işlem:
-398.79 USD
Brüt kâr:
22 747.37 USD (624 704 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-16 219.15 USD (439 751 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
26 (2 317.09 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
2 485.79 USD (15)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
36.32%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.40%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
14 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.00
Alış işlemleri:
610 (78.81%)
Satış işlemleri:
164 (21.19%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.40
Beklenen getiri:
8.43 USD
Ortalama kâr:
52.41 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-47.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
39 (-787.14 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-2 974.64 USD (27)
Aylık büyüme:
14.20%
Yıllık tahmin:
172.24%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
469.41 USD
Maksimum:
3 258.43 USD (36.21%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
32.63% (1 307.61 USD)
Varlığa göre:
13.93% (1 921.66 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 773
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 6.5K
BTCUSD 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 184K
BTCUSD 1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +342.37 USD
En kötü işlem: -399 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 15
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 27
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +2 317.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -787.14 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.92 × 5752
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
64 daha fazla...
- Trade XAUUSD only

- Fixed SL/TP

- Excellent Risk Management, TP and SL will be adjusted to adapt the market condition.

- High Risk, should expect Equity DD from 40-50 percent, adjust your own risk.

- Follow SMC concepts: FVG, BOS, CHOCH, .. and Volume Divergence


Checkout my FTMO account for conservative risk setting https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=0727f8d62ecb&lang=en, this account uses 1/10 risk of this signal.

Please reach out to me at tunxceuit@gmail.com if you need account management service.

Please DM me if you follow this signal, I will help the initial setup.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.24 19:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 18:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 17:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 13:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 03:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 13:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 00:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.18 00:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.10 23:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.03 23:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 15:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 12:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.18 06:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 12:51
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.33% of days out of 225 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.11 12:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.11 12:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
