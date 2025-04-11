- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|773
|BTCUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.5K
|BTCUSD
|0
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|184K
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.55 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.92 × 5733
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
- Trade XAUUSD only
- Fixed SL/TP
- Excellent Risk Management, TP and SL will be adjusted to adapt the market condition.
- High Risk, should expect Equity DD from 40-50 percent, adjust your own risk.
- Follow SMC concepts: FVG, BOS, CHOCH, .. and Volume Divergence
Checkout my FTMO account for conservative risk setting https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=0727f8d62ecb&lang=en, this account uses 1/10 risk of this signal.
Please reach out to me at tunxceuit@gmail.com if you need account management service.
Please DM me if you follow this signal, I will help the initial setup.
