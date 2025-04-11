SignauxSections
Tu Nguyen

GPCapital

Tu Nguyen
0 avis
Fiabilité
56 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 189%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
774
Bénéfice trades:
434 (56.07%)
Perte trades:
340 (43.93%)
Meilleure transaction:
342.37 USD
Pire transaction:
-398.79 USD
Bénéfice brut:
22 747.37 USD (624 704 pips)
Perte brute:
-16 219.15 USD (439 751 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (2 317.09 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 485.79 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Activité de trading:
36.32%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.40%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
20
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.00
Longs trades:
610 (78.81%)
Courts trades:
164 (21.19%)
Facteur de profit:
1.40
Rendement attendu:
8.43 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
52.41 USD
Perte moyenne:
-47.70 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
39 (-787.14 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 974.64 USD (27)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.10%
Prévision annuelle:
195.30%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
469.41 USD
Maximal:
3 258.43 USD (36.21%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
32.63% (1 307.61 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.93% (1 921.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 773
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.5K
BTCUSD 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 184K
BTCUSD 1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +342.37 USD
Pire transaction: -399 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 27
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2 317.09 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -787.14 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.92 × 5733
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
- Trade XAUUSD only

- Fixed SL/TP

- Excellent Risk Management, TP and SL will be adjusted to adapt the market condition.

- High Risk, should expect Equity DD from 40-50 percent, adjust your own risk.

- Follow SMC concepts: FVG, BOS, CHOCH, .. and Volume Divergence


Checkout my FTMO account for conservative risk setting https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=0727f8d62ecb&lang=en, this account uses 1/10 risk of this signal.

Please reach out to me at tunxceuit@gmail.com if you need account management service.

Please DM me if you follow this signal, I will help the initial setup.

Aucun avis
2025.09.24 19:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 18:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 17:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 13:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 03:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 13:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 00:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.18 00:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.10 23:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.03 23:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 15:58
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.30 12:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 16:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.18 06:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 12:51
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.33% of days out of 225 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.11 12:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.11 12:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
GPCapital
50 USD par mois
189%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
56
99%
774
56%
36%
1.40
8.43
USD
33%
1:500
Copier

