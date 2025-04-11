SeñalesSecciones
Tu Nguyen

MaiCapital_ANTS

Tu Nguyen
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
70 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 342%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 006
Transacciones Rentables:
574 (57.05%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
432 (42.94%)
Mejor transacción:
661.52 USD
Peor transacción:
-834.99 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
44 936.17 USD (983 309 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-31 870.51 USD (675 696 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
27 (5 882.56 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
6 818.02 USD (25)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.13
Actividad comercial:
34.45%
Carga máxima del depósito:
15.85%
Último trade:
6 minutos
Trades a la semana:
10
Tiempo medio de espera:
12 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
1.76
Transacciones Largas:
831 (82.60%)
Transacciones Cortas:
175 (17.40%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.41
Beneficio Esperado:
12.99 USD
Beneficio medio:
78.29 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-73.77 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
39 (-787.14 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-5 304.11 USD (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
71.12%
Pronóstico anual:
862.97%
Trading algorítmico:
99%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
469.41 USD
Máxima:
7 440.67 USD (69.29%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
47.85% (7 435.03 USD)
De fondos:
27.90% (4 334.55 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1005
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 13K
BTCUSD 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 307K
BTCUSD 1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +661.52 USD
Peor transacción: -835 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 25
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +5 882.56 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -787.14 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
otros 67...
- Trade XAUUSD only

- Fixed SL/TP

- Excellent Risk Management, TP and SL will be adjusted to adapt the market condition.

- High Risk, should expect Equity DD from 40-50 percent, adjust your own risk.

- Follow SMC concepts: FVG, BOS, CHOCH, .. and Volume Divergence


Checkout my FTMO account for conservative risk setting https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=0727f8d62ecb&lang=en, this account uses 1/10 risk of this signal.

- Verification passed: https://trader.ftmo.com/live-metrix/550199484/share/0199ec31-4959-7362-b9e4-3075e078e0f1?lang=en

Please reach out to me at tunxceuit@gmail.com if you need account management service.

Please DM me if you follow this signal, I will help the initial setup.

No hay comentarios
2025.12.29 23:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 01:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 16:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 17:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 18:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 01:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 00:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 04:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 22:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 02:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 01:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 00:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 05:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 03:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
MaiCapital_ANTS
50 USD al mes
342%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
70
99%
1 006
57%
34%
1.40
12.99
USD
48%
1:500
