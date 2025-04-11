シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / MaiCapital_ANTS
Tu Nguyen

MaiCapital_ANTS

Tu Nguyen
レビュー0件
信頼性
70週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 343%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 007
利益トレード:
575 (57.10%)
損失トレード:
432 (42.90%)
ベストトレード:
661.52 USD
最悪のトレード:
-834.99 USD
総利益:
44 970.61 USD (983 743 pips)
総損失:
-31 870.79 USD (675 696 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
27 (5 882.56 USD)
最大連続利益:
6 818.02 USD (25)
シャープレシオ:
0.13
取引アクティビティ:
34.45%
最大入金額:
15.85%
最近のトレード:
15 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
10
平均保有時間:
12 時間
リカバリーファクター:
1.76
長いトレード:
831 (82.52%)
短いトレード:
176 (17.48%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.41
期待されたペイオフ:
13.01 USD
平均利益:
78.21 USD
平均損失:
-73.77 USD
最大連続の負け:
39 (-787.14 USD)
最大連続損失:
-5 304.11 USD (8)
月間成長:
71.43%
年間予想:
866.73%
アルゴリズム取引:
99%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
469.41 USD
最大の:
7 440.67 USD (69.29%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
47.85% (7 435.03 USD)
エクイティによる:
27.90% (4 334.55 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1006
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 13K
BTCUSD 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 307K
BTCUSD 1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +661.52 USD
最悪のトレード: -835 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 25
最大連続の負け: 8
最大連続利益: +5 882.56 USD
最大連続損失: -787.14 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-4"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
67 より多く...
- Trade XAUUSD only

- Fixed SL/TP

- Excellent Risk Management, TP and SL will be adjusted to adapt the market condition.

- High Risk, should expect Equity DD from 40-50 percent, adjust your own risk.

- Follow SMC concepts: FVG, BOS, CHOCH, .. and Volume Divergence


Checkout my FTMO account for conservative risk setting https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=0727f8d62ecb&lang=en, this account uses 1/10 risk of this signal.

- Verification passed: https://trader.ftmo.com/live-metrix/550199484/share/0199ec31-4959-7362-b9e4-3075e078e0f1?lang=en

Please reach out to me at tunxceuit@gmail.com if you need account management service.

Please DM me if you follow this signal, I will help the initial setup.

レビューなし
2025.12.29 23:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 01:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 16:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 17:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 18:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 01:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 00:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 04:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 22:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 02:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 01:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 00:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 05:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 03:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
