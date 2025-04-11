СигналыРазделы
Tu Nguyen

MaiCapital_ANTS

Tu Nguyen
0 отзывов
Надежность
70 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 343%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 008
Прибыльных трейдов:
576 (57.14%)
Убыточных трейдов:
432 (42.86%)
Лучший трейд:
661.52 USD
Худший трейд:
-834.99 USD
Общая прибыль:
44 987.62 USD (984 029 pips)
Общий убыток:
-31 870.79 USD (675 696 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
27 (5 882.56 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
6 818.02 USD (25)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.13
Торговая активность:
34.45%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
15.85%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
12 часов
Фактор восстановления:
1.76
Длинных трейдов:
831 (82.44%)
Коротких трейдов:
177 (17.56%)
Профит фактор:
1.41
Мат. ожидание:
13.01 USD
Средняя прибыль:
78.10 USD
Средний убыток:
-73.77 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
39 (-787.14 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-5 304.11 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
71.59%
Годовой прогноз:
868.58%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
469.41 USD
Максимальная:
7 440.67 USD (69.29%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
47.85% (7 435.03 USD)
По эквити:
27.90% (4 334.55 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1007
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 13K
BTCUSD 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 307K
BTCUSD 1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +661.52 USD
Худший трейд: -835 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 25
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +5 882.56 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -787.14 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
еще 67...
- Trade XAUUSD only

- Fixed SL/TP

- Excellent Risk Management, TP and SL will be adjusted to adapt the market condition.

- High Risk, should expect Equity DD from 40-50 percent, adjust your own risk.

- Follow SMC concepts: FVG, BOS, CHOCH, .. and Volume Divergence


Checkout my FTMO account for conservative risk setting https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=0727f8d62ecb&lang=en, this account uses 1/10 risk of this signal.

- Verification passed: https://trader.ftmo.com/live-metrix/550199484/share/0199ec31-4959-7362-b9e4-3075e078e0f1?lang=en

Please reach out to me at tunxceuit@gmail.com if you need account management service.

Please DM me if you follow this signal, I will help the initial setup.

Нет отзывов
