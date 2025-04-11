信号部分
MaiCapital_ANTS

Tu Nguyen
70
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 50 USD per 
增长自 2024 342%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 006
盈利交易:
574 (57.05%)
亏损交易:
432 (42.94%)
最好交易:
661.52 USD
最差交易:
-834.99 USD
毛利:
44 936.17 USD (983 309 pips)
毛利亏损:
-31 870.30 USD (675 696 pips)
最大连续赢利:
27 (5 882.56 USD)
最大连续盈利:
6 818.02 USD (25)
夏普比率:
0.13
交易活动:
34.45%
最大入金加载:
15.85%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
8
平均持有时间:
12 小时
采收率:
1.76
长期交易:
831 (82.60%)
短期交易:
175 (17.40%)
利润因子:
1.41
预期回报:
12.99 USD
平均利润:
78.29 USD
平均损失:
-73.77 USD
最大连续失误:
39 (-787.14 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-5 304.11 USD (8)
每月增长:
71.12%
年度预测:
862.97%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
469.41 USD
最大值:
7 440.67 USD (69.29%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
47.85% (7 435.03 USD)
净值:
27.90% (4 334.55 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1005
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 13K
BTCUSD 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 307K
BTCUSD 1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +661.52 USD
最差交易: -835 USD
最大连续赢利: 25
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +5 882.56 USD
最大连续亏损: -787.14 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.82 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
67 更多...
- Trade XAUUSD only

- Fixed SL/TP

- Excellent Risk Management, TP and SL will be adjusted to adapt the market condition.

- High Risk, should expect Equity DD from 40-50 percent, adjust your own risk.

- Follow SMC concepts: FVG, BOS, CHOCH, .. and Volume Divergence


Checkout my FTMO account for conservative risk setting https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=0727f8d62ecb&lang=en, this account uses 1/10 risk of this signal.

- Verification passed: https://trader.ftmo.com/live-metrix/550199484/share/0199ec31-4959-7362-b9e4-3075e078e0f1?lang=en

Please reach out to me at tunxceuit@gmail.com if you need account management service.

Please DM me if you follow this signal, I will help the initial setup.

2025.12.29 23:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 01:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 16:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 17:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 18:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 01:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 00:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 04:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 22:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 02:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 01:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 00:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 05:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 03:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
