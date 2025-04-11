SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / MaiCapital_ANTS
Tu Nguyen

MaiCapital_ANTS

Tu Nguyen
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
70 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 50 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2024 343%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1 008
Gewinntrades:
576 (57.14%)
Verlusttrades:
432 (42.86%)
Bester Trade:
661.52 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-834.99 USD
Bruttoprofit:
44 987.62 USD (984 029 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-31 870.79 USD (675 696 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
27 (5 882.56 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
6 818.02 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading-Aktivität:
34.45%
Max deposit load:
15.85%
Letzter Trade:
11 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
12 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
1.76
Long-Positionen:
831 (82.44%)
Short-Positionen:
177 (17.56%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.41
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
13.01 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
78.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-73.77 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
39 (-787.14 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-5 304.11 USD (8)
Wachstum pro Monat :
71.59%
Jahresprognose:
868.58%
Algo-Trading:
99%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
469.41 USD
Maximaler:
7 440.67 USD (69.29%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
47.85% (7 435.03 USD)
Kapital:
27.90% (4 334.55 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1007
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 13K
BTCUSD 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 307K
BTCUSD 1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
noch 67 ...
- Trade XAUUSD only

- Fixed SL/TP

- Excellent Risk Management, TP and SL will be adjusted to adapt the market condition.

- High Risk, should expect Equity DD from 40-50 percent, adjust your own risk.

- Follow SMC concepts: FVG, BOS, CHOCH, .. and Volume Divergence


Checkout my FTMO account for conservative risk setting https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=0727f8d62ecb&lang=en, this account uses 1/10 risk of this signal.

- Verification passed: https://trader.ftmo.com/live-metrix/550199484/share/0199ec31-4959-7362-b9e4-3075e078e0f1?lang=en

Please reach out to me at tunxceuit@gmail.com if you need account management service.

Please DM me if you follow this signal, I will help the initial setup.

Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 23:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 01:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 16:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 17:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 18:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 01:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 00:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 04:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 22:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 02:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 01:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 00:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 05:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 03:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
MaiCapital_ANTS
50 USD pro Monat
343%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
70
99%
1 008
57%
34%
1.41
13.01
USD
48%
1:500
