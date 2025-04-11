- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1005
|BTCUSD
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|13K
|BTCUSD
|0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|307K
|BTCUSD
|1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.95 × 19
- Trade XAUUSD only
- Fixed SL/TP
- Excellent Risk Management, TP and SL will be adjusted to adapt the market condition.
- High Risk, should expect Equity DD from 40-50 percent, adjust your own risk.
- Follow SMC concepts: FVG, BOS, CHOCH, .. and Volume Divergence
Checkout my FTMO account for conservative risk setting https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=0727f8d62ecb&lang=en, this account uses 1/10 risk of this signal.
- Verification passed: https://trader.ftmo.com/live-metrix/550199484/share/0199ec31-4959-7362-b9e4-3075e078e0f1?lang=en
Please reach out to me at tunxceuit@gmail.com if you need account management service.
Please DM me if you follow this signal, I will help the initial setup.
USD
USD
USD