SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / MaiCapital_ANTS
Tu Nguyen

MaiCapital_ANTS

Tu Nguyen
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
70 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 342%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 006
Negociações com lucro:
574 (57.05%)
Negociações com perda:
432 (42.94%)
Melhor negociação:
661.52 USD
Pior negociação:
-834.99 USD
Lucro bruto:
44 936.17 USD (983 309 pips)
Perda bruta:
-31 870.79 USD (675 696 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
27 (5 882.56 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
6 818.02 USD (25)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.13
Atividade de negociação:
34.45%
Depósito máximo carregado:
15.85%
Último negócio:
1 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
12 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.76
Negociações longas:
831 (82.60%)
Negociações curtas:
175 (17.40%)
Fator de lucro:
1.41
Valor esperado:
12.99 USD
Lucro médio:
78.29 USD
Perda média:
-73.77 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
39 (-787.14 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-5 304.11 USD (8)
Crescimento mensal:
71.12%
Previsão anual:
862.97%
Algotrading:
99%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
469.41 USD
Máximo:
7 440.67 USD (69.29%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
47.85% (7 435.03 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
27.90% (4 334.55 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1005
BTCUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 13K
BTCUSD 0
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 307K
BTCUSD 1.1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +661.52 USD
Pior negociação: -835 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 25
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 8
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +5 882.56 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -787.14 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
67 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

- Trade XAUUSD only

- Fixed SL/TP

- Excellent Risk Management, TP and SL will be adjusted to adapt the market condition.

- High Risk, should expect Equity DD from 40-50 percent, adjust your own risk.

- Follow SMC concepts: FVG, BOS, CHOCH, .. and Volume Divergence


Checkout my FTMO account for conservative risk setting https://trader.ftmo.com/metrix?share=0727f8d62ecb&lang=en, this account uses 1/10 risk of this signal.

- Verification passed: https://trader.ftmo.com/live-metrix/550199484/share/0199ec31-4959-7362-b9e4-3075e078e0f1?lang=en

Please reach out to me at tunxceuit@gmail.com if you need account management service.

Please DM me if you follow this signal, I will help the initial setup.

Sem comentários
2025.12.29 23:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.23 01:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 16:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 17:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.25 18:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.24 09:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.22 01:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.22 00:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.21 04:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.15 22:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 02:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 01:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 00:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.09 14:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 05:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.07 03:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
MaiCapital_ANTS
50 USD por mês
342%
0
0
USD
19K
USD
70
99%
1 006
57%
34%
1.40
12.99
USD
48%
1:500
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.